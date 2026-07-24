Shawn Ross Selected by Pittsburgh

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of catcher and infielder Shawn Ross. He is set to become the eighth member of the 2026 Indianapolis Indians to make their major league debut, joining shortstop Konnor Griffin (April 3), right-handed pitchers Wilber Dotel (April 19) and Brandan Bidois (May 13), outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez (May 22), right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly (June 12), infielder Jack Brannigan (July 7) and right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis (July 18).

Ross, 26, began the season with Double-A Altoona and played 22 games with the Curve before being transferred to Indianapolis on May 13. Shortly before his Triple-A promotion, his season was highlighted by a career-high five-RBI performance and grand slam at Chesapeake on May 10.

Ross has appeared in 33 games for Indy this season, logging time at catcher, first base and third base. He homered in back-to-back games on July 17 and 19 at Columbus, doing so for the fifth time in his professional career.

Hailing from Santurce, Puerto Rico, Ross made his Triple-A debut with Indy in 2025, appearing in 33 games. He has logged 66 total contests with Indianapolis, hitting .174 (36-for-207) with 17 of those going for extra bases.

Ross was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on Dec. 1, 2022, from Clarendon Junior College (Texas).

Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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