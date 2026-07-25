Mathews Dominates, Mendoza Homers Twice in Win over Durham

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and nine-game homestand with a 7-2 win over the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (5-3) allowed one unearned run on three hits, walked three and struck out a season-high 10 batters in the win. The left-handed pitcher worked 7.0 innings in his fourth straight quality start and 10thstraight outing with three runs allowed or fewer.

Memphis slugged four home runs in the victory. First baseman Ramon Mendoza clocked his first multi-homer game of the season. The right-handed hitter smacked a solo home run in the Redbirds three-homer first inning and a three-run blast in the bottom of the sixth to punctuate the win.

Right fielder Joshua Báez smacked his 30th home run of the season in the bottom of the first. Catcher Leo Bernal drilled a two-run shot in the first inning, his 13th of the season. Memphis drove in all seven runs in the win via homer.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 25 to continue a six-game series and a nine-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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