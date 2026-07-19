Memphis Drops Finale, Series to Iowa on Sunday Afternoon
Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a three-game series and continued a nine-game homestand with a 13-4 loss to the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Right fielder Chase Davis smacked his first Triple-A home run to lead off the top of the fourth inning for his first Triple-A hit. The left-handed hitter has reached safely in four of his first nine plate appearances with Memphis. Catcher Andy Yerzy drilled his first homer of the season with a two-run blast to right-center field in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Starting pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (0-1) allowed six runs on six hits, walked four and struck out three in his Triple-A debut. The switch pitcher allowed a home run in a four-run third frame. Two of his runs allowed crossed the plate after his exit in the fourth. Ryan Murphy provided the only scoreless appearance for the Redbirds with 2.0 scoreless innings.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, July 21 to begin a six-game series and continue a nine-game homestand against the Durham Bulls(Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
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