Saggese Smacks Walk-Off Homer to Snap Four-Game Skid

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and nine-game homestand with a 7-5 walk-off win over the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Shortstop Thomas Saggese drilled a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to walk off Durham. The right-handed hitter's blast to left marked the sixth Memphis walk-off win this season and fourth in July. Saggese scored the tying run in the bottom of the eighth on a right-fielder Colton Ledbetter RBI double.

Saggese finished the night 3-for-5 with three RBIs, three runs scored, the home run and a double. Ledbetter went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two doubles, a stolen base and a run scored. Second baseman Noah Mendlinger and left fielder Joshua Báez tallied the other two Redbirds RBIs.

Starting pitcher Brandt Thompson allowed two runs on five hits, walked three and struck out four in his third career Triple-A start. Victor Santos tossed 2.0 scoreless frames in relief to give the Memphis offense the opportunity to tie the game late. Ryan Fernandez (3-1) earned the win with 2.0 innings out of the bullpen and only allowed the runner placed at second in the top of the 10th to cross the plate.

Thursday night's win marked the club's ninth win after it trailed entering the eighth inning this season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 24 to continue a six-game series and a nine-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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