Durham Maintains Second Half Lead Despite Losses
Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Memphis, TN --- The Memphis Redbirds hit four home runs en route to a 7-2 win over the first place Durham Bulls on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
The Redbirds (10-15) drilled three homers within the game's first 17 pitches against Durham starter Jesse Scholtens (L, 1-2). Joshua Baez hit his minor league-tying 30th to open the scoring, with Leo Bernal connecting two batters later for a home run to right. Two batters hence, Ramon Mendoza sailed a homer to left to put Memphis up 4-0.
Mendoza homered again in the sixth with two aboard against reliever Hunter Bigge for his first two-homer game of his pro career.
Durham was blanked through four by Memphis starter Quinn Mathews (W, 5-3) until Logan Driscoll came across. Driscoll was at second base as Blake Sabol struck out. Driscoll swiped third and scored on an errant throw by Bernal, allowing Driscoll to score.
The Bulls (17-6) scored a run in the ninth on a sac fiÃây from Tatem Levins, bringing home Austin Slater.
Scholtens worked five innings, permitting five hits and one walk. After Bigge permitted three in the sixth, Chase Solesky tossed two scoreless innings.
The series continues Saturday night at 7:35 PM ET with Micahel Forret (1-2, 5.65) expected to start against Jurrangelo Cintje (0-1, 14.73).
Notes: The Bulls have lost back-to-back games for the first time since dropping their final five of the first half to Jacksonville... The two-homer game by Mendoza was the first of his pro career.... The first 11 Memphis batters to put a ball in play against Scholtens all had exit velocities of over 90mph, with four at 100+. Bernal's homer was the hardest of the 11, clocking 105mph... Mendoza's first homer was disputed by left fielder Blake Sabol and eventually manager Morgan Ensberg. A fan leaning over the top of the left field wall caught the home run ball, but Sabol indicated that the ball wasn't going to clear the wall.... Durham centerfielder Homer Bush raced to the left-centerfield wall in the fifth to cavalierly take away Baez's 31st home run with a backhand catch.... Mathews, who led the minors in strikeouts in 2024 with 202, reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time since 2024 with 10 punchouts of the Bulls. Mathews, who leads the IL with 111 strikeouts, fanned 10+ seven times in 2024.... Both second place teams - Indianapolis and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - lost on Friday. Durham retained its two-game lead in the second half.
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