Driscoll Records Grand Slam in Bulls Win

Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Memphis, TN - Logan Driscoll clubbed a grand slam as part of a seven-run third inning to lead the Durham Bulls past the Memphis Redbirds 8-2 on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Durham's seven-run inning was its second in as many games against the Redbirds (8-15).

The Bulls (17-4) scored seven in the fifth on Tuesday night.

Driscoll drilled the first pitch from Memphis starter Mason Molina (L, 0-1) over the centerfield wall to break a 1-1 tie. Nick Madrigal later doubled home Logan Davison, with Tre Morgan following with a two-run shot to right, his second of the series.

Five Durham pitchers combined on the victory with Trevor Martin (W, 3-0) earning the win thanks to 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief. Alexander Alberto (1.2IP/1ER) opened, with Martin followed by Michael Grove (2IP/1ER), Alex Cook (1IP/0R) and Evan Reifert (2IP/0R).

Durham nosed in front in the first against Molina. Madrigal, who had three hits Tuesday, led off the game with the first of his three hits. After a groundout moved Madrigal to second, Carson Williams singled to left with Madrigal stopping at third. However, left fielder Noah Mendlinger booted the second hop allowing Madrigal to restart and score.

Memphis tied the game in the second against Alberto. A pair of two out walks followed by a game-tying single from Brody Moore led to Alberto being replaced by Martin.

Madrigal went 3-4 with a walk and is now 6-9 in the series against the Redbirds. Jake Cave and Driscoll each had two hits for the Bulls.

The series continues Thursday night with Brody Hopkins (4-7, 4.52) expected to start for the Bulls at 8:05 PM ET.

Notes: The Bulls maintained their two-game lead over second place Indianapolis, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fell three back after losing to Syracuse... Since returning from the IL, Tre Morgan is 6-15 with four home runs.... Evan Reifert collected five strikeouts over his two inning appearance to close out the win, with one of the five occurring on a wild pitch on strike three to Colton Ledbetter.







International League Stories from July 22, 2026

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