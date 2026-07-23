I-Cubs Fall to Gwinnett 7-5

Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Gwinnett, GA - The Iowa Cubs (12-11, 42-53) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (11-11, 49-47) 7-5 on Wednesday evening at Gwinnett Field.

Gwinnett scored two runs in each of the first two innings and added another run in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead. Iowa was held scoreless until the sixth inning when Owen Ayers drove in a run on an RBI single, Chas McCormick and Ben Cowles drew a pair of bases loaded walks, and the I-Cubs scored a run on a Stripers fielding error to cut the deficit to one run.

Iowa would go on to tie the game in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly from B.J. Murray. Gwinnett would go on to retake the lead on a two out, two-run single in the bottom half of the seventh inning.

Despite putting the tying run on base in the ninth inning with no outs, Iowa was unable to tie the game.

The Iowa Cubs continue a six game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 22, 2026

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