WooSox Game Information

Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Game 1 begins at 4:05 pm and will be followed in 30-40 minutes after its conclusion by Game 2. Both games are 7-innings and both will be televised live on NESN+. Thank you.

JULY 22nd JACKSONVILLE (8-12)/(50-44) at WORCESTER (9-11)/(45-46) 4:05 pm Doubleheader

G1 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp RHP Brandon White (3-3, 5.59) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Blake Wehunt (NR)

G2 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp LHP Patrick Monteverde (2-2, 5.71) vs. Worcester Red Sox TBD

Double Duty - The Worcester Red Sox and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami) open their 6-game series and this WooSox homestand a day later than planned when they play a make-up doubleheader beginning at 4:05 pm at Polar Park. The twin bill is the result of last night's rainout (the fourth of the season here at Polar Park). Both games this afternoon/evening will be 7-innings and shown live on NESN+. Both games will also air on NASH 98.9 FM while The Pike 100.1 FM will join for game two.

Double Your Pleasure - T he WooSox have played three doubleheaders this season and have swept all three. The first came on Easter Sunday, April 5 at St. Paul. The Sox swept the Saints that day by scores of 4-2 and 11-9 (in 10 innings). Next was a morning twin bill on April 30 at Rochester with Worcester winning both games (4-3 and 7-3). The WooSox then went over two months without a doubleheader until most recently hosting Rochester in a doubleheader two weeks ago on July 8. Worcester won the opener in come-from-behind fashion, 5-4 and then completed the sweep with a 10-2 rout in the nightcap for their third DH sweep in as many tries. Last year Worcester played 10 doubleheaders (8 at home compared to 2 on the road) which was one short of the club-record 11 doubleheaders the Sox played during the 2023 season. Worcester went 4-2-4 in their 10 twin bills last year - they had four sweeps, were swept twice, and split four others.

Shrimp on the Menu - Worcester is just less than two calendar months away from finishing their season (season finale on September 20) as they are set to start their final two month stretch of the season tonight (54 games left including 30 at home). This week/weekend the WooSox will be facing the defending Triple-A National Champion Jumbo Shrimp for games today/tonight in the makeup doubleheader beginning at 4:05 pm followed by an afternoon matinee tomorrow at 12:05 pm giving them three games in less than 24 hours. The teams will face each other Friday night at 6:45 pm and then over the weekend on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm.

Extended Stay - Beginning today, the WooSox will play 18 of their next 24 games here at home at Polar Park. This 6-game series with Jacksonville will be followed by a 6-game series and roadtrip to Norfolk to end July and begin August, but then the Sox will be right back in Worcester for their only two series homestand of the year when they host Lehigh Valley and Buffalo for 6-games each from August 4-16. The WooSox are 22-21 at home at Polar Park compared to 23-25 on the road.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series vs. Jacksonville at Polar Park this week and weekend:

Thur. 12:05 pm NESN LHP Braxton Garrett (4-2, 1.52) vs. LHP Raymond Burgos (1-6, 6.75)

Fri. 6:45 pm NESN RHP Bradley Blalock (1-7, 6.14) vs. TBD

Sat. 4:05 pm NESN+ RHP Karson Milbrandt (0-2, 5.67) vs. TBD

Sun. 1:05 pm NESN+ TBD vs. TBD

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Has at least 1 walk in 6 of his last 7 games and is 8th in the league with 50 BB on the season. Last 14 games (12-for-42, .286) with 3 2B, 5 RBI, 8 runs scored, and 12 walks.

Allan Castro Last 20 games is hitting .314 (22-for-70) with 4 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBI and in his last 33 games is batting .308 (41-for-133).

Nate Eaton Hit in 3 straight (4-for-12) with 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 runs scored.

Max Ferguson Hit in 5 of his last 7 games (7-for-23, .304) with 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Mickey Gasper Had his 11-game hitting streak snapped on July 10 although he did walk 3 times in the game. So he has hit in 14 of his last 16 games (21-for-54, .389) with 5 HR, 13 RBI, and 14 runs.

Brett Harris Has a 4-game hitting streak (5-for-15) with 1 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, and 3 runs scored.

Andrew Knizner Has hit in 5 straight (7-for-18, .389) with 3 2B & 4 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Has hit in 8 of his last 10 games (11-for-31, .355) with 3 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 11 runs scored. Last 19 games is batting .317 (19-for-60) with 4 2B, 6 HR, 14 RBI.

Mikey Romero Has hit in 6 of his last 8 games (9-for-33, .273) with 3 HR & 11 RBI. In his last 26 games is hitting .286 (28-for-98) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR & 18 RBI.

Nick Sogard Has hit in 6 of his last 8 games (9-for-31, .290) with 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, and 7 runs scored.

Braiden Ward Last 11 games is hitting .317 (13-for-41) with 2 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI and 14 runs scored. Has scored at least 1 run in 11 of his last 13 games for a total of 16 runs. Has reached base safely in 44 of his last 50 starts. Had 31 straight steals without being caught until 9th inning CS on June 24. Leads the league with 40 SB. Has been hit by pitch 22 times to lead the league. Those 21 HBP are a new modern day Boston Red Sox Triple-A record that was held by David Eckstein with 20 HBP in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .284 average at home in 31 games (31-for-109) w/ 26 SB.

Tommy Kahnle In his last 15 relief appearances for Worcester he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 15 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 19 SO. In 11 RA at home has a 0.79 ERA - 11.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 14 SO.

Joe La Sorsa In 6 relief appearances with WooSox has not allowed a run - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO - with 1 save.

Wyatt Olds Last 17 relief appearances - 18 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 8 BB, 32 SO.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Today, 4:05 pm Doubleheader First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Battle of the Boroughs Town Takeover (Northboro, Southboro, Marlboro, Westboro); Hardwick & New Braintree Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser.

Thursday, 12:05 pm AbbVie STEM Day; Postgame Player Meet & Greet in DCU Club, presented by DCU; WooSox Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Class of 2026 - Dr. Charles Steinberg, Chad Tracy, Mark Fidrych, and Gene Zabinski - from 6:00-7:00 pm on the field at Polar Park. Fans are invited to attend at no cost and sit in the Polar Park seating bowl. Ceremony will be televised live on NESN and on NASH 98.9 FM.

Friday, 6:45 pm Pirates, Princes, & Princesses Night; Indian Heritage Night; UniBank Fireworks to the music of Disney Favorites.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law (ages 7-14 with registration required); Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring Melissa Ludtke in DCU Club from 12:30 - 2:00 pm; PawSox Heritage Day with WooSox wearing former PawSox Alternate Identity Uniforms of Pawtucket Hot Wieners; Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care of Worcester; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game and weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Home Run for Life, presented by UMASS Memorial Children's Medical Center; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games - including the next homestand from July 21-26 vs. Jacksonville - are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.