WooSox Sweep Doubleheader from Jacksonville

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Mickey Gasper of the Worcester Red Sox

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green) Mickey Gasper of the Worcester Red Sox(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox finished off an improbable doubleheader sweep of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday at Polar Park rallying from 7-0, 10-4, and finally 12-10 deficits by scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th (and last inning) in game two to pull out a thrilling, 13-12 victory. The WooSox made good use of their 3 hits in game one to score 3 runs and edge the Jumbo Shrimp, 3-2 in the opener of the twin bill. Worcester has now swept all four of their doubleheaders this season.

In game two the WooSox battled back from down 7-0 after an inning and a half and 10-4 in the bottom of the 4th inning before capping their comeback with a three-run 7th to earn their fifth walk-off win of the season, 13-12. In the 7-inning doubleheader game two, the teams combined for 25 runs on 25 hits.

After Jacksonville scored the first seven runs of the ballgame, the WooSox grabbed momentum with a three-run bottom of the 2nd inning on two-out RBI hits by Tyler McDonough (2-run single) and Nick Sogard (RBI single) off Jumbo Shrimp starter Patrick Monteverde to cut the Jacksonville lead to 7-3.

Worcester tallied another in the 3rd to make it 7-4, but the Jumbo Shrimp responded with three runs in the top of the 4th on an RBI double by Rece Hinds, a balk and a sacrifice fly to extend their lead to 10-4.

The WooSox, however, battled back once again, this time striking for six runs in the bottom of the 4th to tie the game at 10. Kristian Campbell got the scoring started with a two-run homer following a Vinny Capra double to make it 10-6. Back-to-back doubles by McDonough and Sogard produced another run to cut the Jacksonville lead to 10-7, chasing Monteverde.

New Jumbo Shrimp pitcher Jack Ralston came on and uncorked a wild pitch and walked Nate Eaton to put runners at the corners, and the WooSox then executed a double steal to score Sogard making it 10-8. Another walk, a single and a wild pitch scored Eaton to cut the Worcester deficit to one run, and Brett Harris drew a bases loaded walk to tie the game 10-10.

The Jumbo Shrimp reclaimed the lead with two runs in the top of the 5th against WooSox reliever Noah Song to make it 12-10, but the WooSox rallied in the bottom of the 7th inning to win the game.

Allan Castro started the frame with a single off Jacksonville reliever (and Brewer, Maine native) Matt Pushard and Capra doubled to put runners at second and third with nobody out. Campbell followed with a walk to load the bases, and a wild pitch brought Castro home to cut the Jacksonville lead to 12-11. A walk to Sogard sandwiched by strikeouts of McDonough and Eaton loaded the bases with two outs for Mickey Gasper who hit an 0-2 pitch to right center field for a two-run double to win the ballgame for the WooSox by the final score of 13-12.

After a 42-minute rain delay at the start of the day, righthander Blake Wehunt made his Triple-A debut as the WooSox starter in Game 1. The 25-year-old had an inauspicious beginning as his first pitch of the game was driven off the centerfield batter's eye for a HR by Jacksonville lead-off batter Cam Cannarella. Blake would settle down from there, however, striking out the side in the 3rd inning before being touched for an unearned run in the 4th inning. His final line - 3.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.

Wehunt had spent all of this season with Double-A Portland going 5-4 with a 3.52 ERA in 13 starts with 72 strikeouts in 53.2 innings. The 6'7", 240 lbs. Georgia native was Boston's 9th round choice in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of Kennesaw State University.

Worcester answered the Jumbo Shrimp's 1st inning run with a run of their own in the bottom half. Nate Eaton was hit by a pitch, went to third on a single to center by Mickey Gasper, and came home on a fielder's choice groundout by Mikey Romero.

The WooSox took the lead with a pair of runs in the 4th inning coming on their second and third hits of the game. Vinny Capra's RBI double tied matters and Kristian Campbell followed with a sharp single scoring Capra to make it 3-2 Sox. That would be the last Sox hit of the game, but thanks to the Worcester bullpen, their lead held up.

Angel Bastardo (5-1) was credited with the win as he followed Wehunt with 1.1 perfect innings with 3 strikeouts. Tyler Uberstine worked around a walk to strikeout the side in his one inning and Wyatt Olds closed it out with a 1-2-3 final inning for his 4th save of the season.

The WooSox (11-10, 47-46) will host the Jumbo Shrimp (8-14, 50-46) in a 12:05 pm matinee tomorrow (Thursday) at Polar Park when the clubs play game three of their 6-game series. Thursday afternoon's game will be televised live on NESN and air on NASH 98.9 FM. Lefty Raymond Burgos (1-6, 6.75) gets the start for the WooSox opposite Jacksonville's southpaw ace Braxton Garrett (4-2, 1.52).

After the game, the WooSox grounds crew and operations staff will quickly get the field ready for the 2026 WooSox Hall of Fame induction ceremony that will begin with a reception for invited guests and then at 6:00 pm with the induction of the Class of 2026. WooSox president Dr. Charles Steinberg and former WooSox & current Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy will be inducted along with two others posthumously - 1976 American League Rookie of the Year pitcher Mark Fidrych from Northboro, MA, and Gene Zabinski, the late Worcester civic leader who helped bring the WooSox to Worcester.

The enshrinement ceremonies will take place from 6:00-7:00 pm on the field at Polar Park and will be televised live on NESN as well as on radio on NASH 98.9 FM. Fans are invited to attend the 6:00 pm ceremonies at no cost and sit in the Polar Park seating bowl by the WooSox 1st base dugout.

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International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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