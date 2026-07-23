Storm Chasers Beat Bees 8-3 for 6th Straight Win

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH - Three players hit home runs as the Omaha Storm Chasers (12-11/45-52) took down the Salt Lake Bees (9-14/48-49) on Wednesday night 8-3. The win was Omaha's 6th straight, and the Storm Chasers combined for 14 hits, including 4 from Drew Waters.

The Storm Chasers opened the scoring in the top of the 1st inning when Gavin Cross ripped a 1-out solo home run to give Omaha 1-0 lead.

Storm Chasers starter Bailey Falter followed with a perfect bottom of the 1st inning, then Luca Tresh hit a 2-run home run in the top of the 2nd inning and Cross picked up an RBI single to extend Omaha's lead to 4-0.

Falter worked a scoreless bottom of the 2nd inning, then Brett Squires scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 3rd inning and Brandon Drury hit an RBI single to bring the score to 6-0.

Omaha called Falter back to the mound for the 3rd and 4th innings, and he worked back-to-back scoreless frames before exiting the game. He finished the game blanking the Bees on just 2 hits over 4.0 innings.

Easton McGee (1-0) took over for Falter to begin the bottom of the 5th inning and erased a hit-by-pitch by inducing a double play to face the minimum in the frame.

McGee returned to the mound for the bottom of the 6th inning, but gave up an RBI single and fielder's choice to cut the Storm Chasers lead to 6-2.

On the first pitch in the top of the 7th inning, Drew Waters launched a leadoff home run to make it 7-2 Omaha, then Matt Moore navigated 2 baserunners in the bottom half for a scoreless frame.

In the top of the 8th inning, Waters picked up his 4th hit of the night, an RBI single to extend the lead to 8-2, and after Moore retired the first 2 hitters in the bottom of the 8th inning, Dan Altavilla recorded the final out to keep the Storm Chasers ahead by 6.

Altavilla came back out for the bottom of the 9th inning, and despite surrendering an RBI triple to cut Omaha's lead to 8-3, he closed the game to finish off Omaha's 6th straight win.

The Storm Chasers will face the Bees again for the third game of the series on Thursday night in South Jordan. First pitch is set for 7:35 P.M. CT and Mason Black is scheduled to start for Omaha.







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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