Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights July 28-August 2

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2026 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 with a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, that runs through Sunday, August 2 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Stahl Meyer Two for Tuesday, presented by Stahl Meyer: Enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game! Redeem this offer at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor, and Grab and Go!

Charity Begins at Home: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Florida Guardian Ad Litem Office as they raise awareness and funds throughout the game through tickets sales and promotions.

Sensory Night: For the second time ever, the Jumbo Shrimp are hosting a sensory friendly night to give every fan an opportunity to attend a game! This will be specifically catered to those with sensory processing issues. The ballpark environment will be altered, providing a safe, friendly, and judgment-free zone that is welcoming for all. The PA system will be lowered, walk-up music and flashing lights will be eliminated from the ballpark.

Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day: The Jumbo Shrimp and First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency welcome you and your canine companion to VyStar Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. **Dogs are prohibited from Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge, Haskell Suite Level, PNC Home Plate Club and the Harbour Hall presented by Harbour Dental Care.

Charity Begins at Home: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Dreams Come True as they raise awareness and funds throughout the game through tickets sales and promotions.

Wear it Home Wednesday, presented by Prime Shrimp and Ambetter Health: Be one of the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and receive one "Barrrrk in the Park" t-shirt, presented by Prime Shrimp and Ambetter Health. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** **Giveaways only available when entering through the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Kids Get in Free: Get up to four free children's tickets with a purchase of an adult ticket! Click More Info for tickets.

Thursday, July 30, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Bendable Trucker Hat Giveaway: Be sure to get here early as the first 1,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will be going home with a bendable cowboy trucker hat. **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** *** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.

Dancing with the Shrimp, presented by Rhythm Rodeo: Come out to VyStar Ballpark and participate in free line dancing lessons in between innings presented by Rhythm Rodeo! There will be instructors on each dugout, so get your dancing shoes on and ready to go

Thirsty Thursday Ticket Package: Secure the rest of your general admission Thirsty Thursday tickets for $20 by clicking MORE INFO.

Friday, July 31, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by HCA Florida Healthcare: Be sure to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks!

Friday Night Lites Happy Hour, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites Happy Hour with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave (runs from gates open - 7:30 p.m.).

Red Shirt Friday: Staff will wear red this Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office.

Who Stole Scampi Night: Scampi's been kidnapped in VyStar ballpark! Come out and watch the videoboard in between the innings to see how this mystery unfolds.

Saturday, August 1, 2026, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Back to School Night: Make the thought of going back to school fun with the Jumbo Shrimp.

Water Bottle Giveaway, presented by Wolfson Children's Hospital: Stay hydrated with these sleek water bottles presented by Wolfson Children's Hospital! Be sure to get here early as the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will be going home with a water bottle! **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** *** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St**

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 5:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Visit the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza where we will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened. Plus, each Sunday will feature complimentary **pre-game** face painting and balloon animals!

Military Appreciation Day, presented by Boeing: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Boeing for Military Appreciation Night as we are providing free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Kids Round the Bases, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear!







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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