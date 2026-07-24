Indians Fall to IronPigs on Thursday Night
Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians were defeated by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 3-1, on Thursday night at Victory Field. José Urquidy matched his season high with 7.0 innings for the third time this season.
The Indians (16-8, 47-52) put up their lone run in the first inning. Termarr Johnson opened the game with a single and then stole second base. Ronny Simon then singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. Indy executed a delayed double steal, with Simon swiping second and Johnson stealing home for the score.
The IronPigs (11-13, 46-53) rallied for a three-run sixth inning as they hit three doubles in the frame.
Urquidy (L, 5-4) allowed all three IronPigs runs in his 7.0 innings. Chuck King (W, 7-4) shined for Lehigh Valley as he allowed just one run across 8.0 frames. Grant Holman (S, 1) logged the final three outs.
Indianapolis and Lehigh Valley continue their six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Noah Murdock (0-0, 3.24) will open for the Indians with LHP Hunter Barco (3-5, 4.54) pitching the bulk innings. RHP Drake Fellows (1-1, 5.18) will throw for the IronPigs. Fellows was a prominent member of the 2025 Indianapolis squad as he appeared in 33 games and made 19 starts.
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