Sounds Walked off in Extras for Second Straight Night to Space Cowboys

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - The Nashville Sounds were walked off in extra innings by the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Wednesday night for the second straight game. Darrien Miller and Brock Wilken each hit a home run, while Luke Adams posted his second straight multi-hit game.

The Space Cowboys got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning as Cavan Biggio crushed a leadoff home run to right field off Garrett Stallings for a 1-0 lead. Stallings worked a scoreless second inning and finished his brief outing, allowing one run on four hits while issuing two walks before Carlos Rodriguez replaced him in the bottom of the third. Sugar Land's Joey Loperfido extended the lead to 2-0 with the second consecutive leadoff home run, this time off Rodriguez.

The Sounds answered right back in the top of the fourth inning as Adams reached base with a two-out single to center field. Miller crushed his second home run of the season for the Sounds, a two-run blast to right-center field that tied the game at 2-2. Wilken then gave Nashville its first lead of the night with a solo shot to left field, his 10th home run of the season, marking the team's first back-to-back home runs since August 23, 2025. Rodriguez and Brandon McPherson exchanged perfect 1-2-3 innings in the fourth and fifth before DL Hall made his first appearance for the Sounds this season in the bottom of the fifth, retiring the side in order.

Rodriguez finished his outing with two innings pitched, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one. In the bottom of the sixth, Hall worked around a leadoff single and a walk, recording the first two outs via strikeout. Cameron Wagoner entered in relief to record the final out of the inning, but Edwin Diaz delivered an RBI single to left field, scoring the game-tying run. After a quiet seventh inning for both teams, Lyon Richardson entered in the bottom of the eighth and tossed a perfect frame while recording two strikeouts.

In the top of the ninth, Adams ripped a one-out single into left field to reach base. Miller followed with a walk, and Adams advanced to third on a throwing error by Sugar Land's catcher. However, the Sounds stranded both runners as Wilken struck out and Lusi Matos lined out, keeping the game tied at 3-3. Richardson returned for the bottom of the ninth and issued a leadoff walk to Diaz. He stranded the runner by striking out the next two batters, sending the game to extra innings for the second straight night. Nashville scored twice in the top of the 10th inning as Ethan Murray lined his first triple of the season to right field, scoring Matos to give the Sounds a one-run lead. Eduardo Garcia followed with a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing home Murray to extend the advantage to 5-3.

The Space Cowboys rallied against Kaleb Bowman in the bottom of the 10th. Loperfido led off with a single before Shay Whitcomb doubled to right field, scoring Jake Meyers and cutting the Sounds lead to one with Loperfido advancing to third. Two batters later, Bowman intentionally walked Raynel Delgado to load the bases. Garret Guillemette then drew the second consecutive walk, forcing home Loperfido to tie the game at 5-5. Tommy Sacco Jr. followed by drawing Bowman's third straight walk, forcing in Whitcomb for the 6-5 walk-off victory.

The Sounds and the Space Cowboys continue their six-game series at Constellation Field on Thursday, July 23. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with Tyson Hardin set to start for Nashville.

POSTGAME NOTES:

MILLER LIGHT: Darrien Miller recorded his second career Triple-A home run of the season with a two-run shot to right center field, tying the game at two in the top of the fourth inning. The home run marked his first since July 8 at Charlotte, while it was his second home run off right-handed pitchers and the second on the road this season for the Sounds. Miller currently ranks tied for 14th in home runs (10) among Brewers' full-season minor league hitters. The 25-year-old has recorded 45 minor league career home runs since being selected by the Brewers in 2019. He has a single-season career-high of 12 home runs with High-A Wisconsin during the 2022 season. He has posted a .306 batting average (11-for-36), four extra-base hits and five RBI in 12 games this season for the Sounds. He recorded his first career Triple-A multi-RBI game, which marked his 48th career multi-RBI game since 2019.

BROCK 'N' ROLL: Brock Wilken crushed his 10th home run of the season for the Sounds Wednesday night on a solo bomb to left field that gave the team the 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning. The home run marked his first since July 18 vs. Norfolk, fifth on the road and the seventh go-ahead home run, which is currently the most on the team. Wilken currently ranks tied for 14th with Darrien Miller in home runs (10) among full-season minor league hitters in the Brewers' farm system. The home run marked a new single-season career-high in RBI (52) and did it in 24 games less than when he recorded 51 RBI in 104 games for Double-A Biloxi during the 2024 season.

CONSISTENT: Luke Adams extended his multi-hit streak to two games as he went 2-for-3 Wednesday night against Sugar Land. It marked the second time this season where he's recorded two consecutive multi-hit games. The 2-hit night was his 11th multi-hit game of the season. Adams currently has the longest-active multi-hit streak on the team and is tied for fifth in the International League. The no.11-rated prospect has posted a .265 batting average (45-for-164), added 19 extra-base hits and 32 RBI for the Sounds this season. He is currently ranked tied for seventh in home runs (12) among full-season minor league hitters in the Brewers' farm system. He leads the team in home runs (7) and ranks second in batting average (.325) on the road this season.

TRIPLE MURRAY: Ethan Murray tallied his first career Triple-A triple in the top of the 10th inning Wednesday night against the Space Cowboys. This is the first triple Murray has recorded since April 25 with Double-A Biloxi during the 2025 season and was his ninth career triple since 2021. Murray has been hitting .314 (11-for-35), two extra-base hits and six RBI since the start of the Charlotte series on July 7. The 25-year-old has posted a .265 batting average (52-for-196), nine extra-base hits, 25 RBI and 27 runs in his second year of Triple-A ball.

UNLUCKY: The Sounds fell to the Space Cowboys for the second straight night on an extra-innings walk-off loss. The loss marked the sixth walk-off loss this season for Nashville, and the first time they dropped back-to-back games on a walk off since September 18 in a doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides during the 2024 season. They have suffered 34 walk-off losses since 2021 and 118 total since 2005 during the regular season.







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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