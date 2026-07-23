Ekness Set to Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Josh Ekness is slated to join the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment beginning with Thursday's 12:05 p.m. road contest against the Worcester Red Sox.

Ekness was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 1 with a right calf strain. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on June 21.

Ekness made his MLB debut on May 3 when he pitched in relief against the Philadelphia Phillies and became the third of ten former Jumbo Shrimp players to make their debut this season so far. In six big-league appearances, he has allowed just one earned run in 5.1 innings pitched.

The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games for Jacksonville across the 2025 and 2026 seasons. In 16.1 innings for the Jumbo Shrimp this year, Ekness posted a 4.41 ERA while allowing eight earned runs, striking out 29 and walking six in 11 appearances. Since beginning his minor league career in 2023, Ekness has recorded a 3.21 ERA across 145.2 innings in 112 games. He excelled at Double-A Pensacola in 2025, where his 2.73 ERA in 52.2 innings was tenth among Southern League hurlers with at least 52 innings pitched.

Ekness was a 12th-round selection of the Marlins in the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Houston. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Ekness concluded his NCAA career at Houston in 2023 after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Lamar University.

Ekness becomes the eighth Marlin to join Jacksonville on rehab assignment this season, joining outfielder Kyle Stowers (April 10-19), infielder Maximo Acosta (April 15-April 20), outfielder Esteury Ruiz (April 15-April 24), first baseman Christopher Morel (April 21-27), outfielder Griffin Conine (June 16-21) and right-handers Eury Pérez (June 18-24) and Janson Junk (June 28-July 9).







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