Memphis Drops Game Two of Series to Durham on Wednesday

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and nine-game homestand with an 8-2 loss to the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

First baseman Brody Moore tallied a multi-hit effort and drove in a run from the eight spot in the order in the loss. The right-handed hitter smacked an RBI single to tie the game in the bottom of the second inning. Catcher Leo Bernal drove in the other Memphis run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth.

Starting pitcher Mason Molina (0-1) allowed a professional career high seven runs on six hits, walked five and struck out two. The left-handed pitcher worked 2.2 innings and allowed a home run in his third Triple-A start. Jared Shuster covered 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Cade Winquest and Durbin Feltman each provided a scoreless frame.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, July 23 to continue a six-game series and a nine-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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