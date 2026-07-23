Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 23 at Buffalo

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (12-11, 57-39) vs. Buffalo Bisons (12-11, 47-51)

Thursday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Jackson Kent (6-3, 4.69) vs. RHP Richard Gallardo (0-2, 5.85)

CAN'T WIN(G) 'EM ALL: Despite riding the momentum of last night's resilient comeback win at Sahlen Field, the Rochester Red Wings struggled to find their footing against the Bisons on Wednesday afternoon, suffering a 9-2 loss...3B BRADY HOUSE connected on an opposite-field home run in the top of the seventh for the Red Wings' first hit of the game, while PH KYLE HAYES accounted for a run in his Red Wings debut on an RBI via 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ ...on the defensive side, the bullpen was emptied as six different pitchers saw time on the hill...Rochester looks to bounce back and re-take the series lead tonight, sending southpaw JACKSON KENT to the mound against Buffalo RHP Richard Gallardo... Hayes is the 59th player to suit up for the Red Wings in 2026.

KENT TOUCH THIS: Taking the mound tonight for his 18th start of the season between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg, and 11th as a Red Wing will be LHP JACKSON KENT ...he picked up his sixth win at the Triple-A level his last time out on 7/17 vs. JAX, allowing one earned on a pair of hits across 5.0 full innings, while racking up eight strikeouts with no walks...he became the fifth Red Wings pitcher this season to strike out eight batters across 5.0 innings or fewer, and the second to do so without allowing a walk (both last since Riley Cornelio, 5/10 at SYR)...among all qualified Nationals Minor League pitchers, the Illinois native leads the the way with a .213 BAA and is T-1st with seven wins, ranks second with a 1.08 WHIP, fourth with a 3.78 ERA, T-4th with 90 strikeouts, and ninth with 78.2 innings pitched... On the road across both levels this season, Kent boasts a 2.41 ERA (10 ER/37.1 IP) with 42 strikeouts, a 1.02 WHIP, and a .194 BAA.

HOUSE WARMING PARTY: 3B BRADY HOUSE went 1-for-4 at the plate in yesterday's contest, with his lone hit of the night coming on a seventh-inning home run...this month, the Georgia native is slashing .294/.324/.588 with four home runs and 11 RBI, leading the Red Wings in slugging percentage...House extended his on-base streak to eight games, dating back to 7/10 vs. WOR... Across 22 road games this season, House is hitting .314 with four home runs, eight doubles, and 19 RBI.

(RBI)MELEC: 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ logged an RBI in the ninth inning on a groundout to first base, scoring PH KYLE HAYES in the process for his first run as a Red Wing...yesterday marked the fifth consecutive game Ortiz has recorded an RBI, bringing his MiLB-leading total to 11 since returning from the All-Star break (7/17)...it is the second time this season that the 24-year-old has recorded an RBI streak of five or more games (5/20-27, six games, 20 total RBI)... Ortiz ranks second in the International League with 70 RBI this season...he is the first Red Wing with at least 70 RBI prior to August since Chris Colabello in 2013 (76).

PILK PERFECT: LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON took the mound to open for the Red Wings yesterday afternoon, his first start with Rochester in 2026...the 28-year-old tossed 1.0 scoreless inning despite allowing a pair of walks, and has now allowed just one earned run (1.80 ERA) across five appearances with the club since joining on 7/2...Pilkington made three starts with the Red Wings in 2025, and now boasts a 1.00 ERA (1 ER/9.0 IP) with 15 strikeouts and seven walks across four starts for the Nationals Triple-A affiliate.

SIN-SATIONAL: RHP JACK SINCLAIR pitched two clean innings against the Bisons yesterday afternoon, striking out two batters along the way...since 7/10, the Florida native has not allowed an earned run and has registered at least one strikeout in each of his last four appearances...his 10 total strikeouts during that span tie him for fourth-most in the International League... In 18 appearances away from ESL Ballpark this season, Sinclair posts a 2.38 ERA (6 ER/22.2 IP) with 23 strikeouts.

RED WINGS REWIND...2019: Seven years ago today, DH WILIN ROSARIO mashed three homers in a 16-3 Red Wings rout of Norfolk...the right-handed hitter out of the Dominican Republic finished the contest 4-for-5, while adding a double, seven total RBI, and three runs scored...he is one of four Rochester hitters since 2004 to hit three homers in a game, and one of two to drive in at least seven runs, joining ZANDER WIEL who drove in the same number 12 days prior vs. LHV...RF JAYLIN DAVIS picked up five hits, including three doubles and four runs scored, and 2B DREW MAGGI went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBI out of the leadoff spot.







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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