Red Wings Storm Back in Ninth, Win Series Opener in Buffalo

Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After sweeping the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a three-game series after the All-Star break, the Rochester Red Wings (12-10, 57-38) head to Sahlen Field for the first time in 2026, kicking off a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (11-12, 46-51) Tuesday night. Down by a pair of runs going into the top of the ninth, the Red Wings offense put together five hits, including a pair of two-RBI doubles, and scored six runs to solidify a comeback victory, 7-3. 1B Abimelec Ortiz led the way offensively, logging two doubles to give him six in his last four games. C Maxwell Romero Jr. also put together a multi-hit performance to go along with two RBI and a pair of runners thrown out from behind the plate.

The Bisons started their rally in the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back singles from CF Ismael Munguia and 3B Josh Kasevich. Following an infield-fly popout, Munguia scored, and Kasevich advanced to third on a single by 1B Charles McAdoo, giving Buffalo a 1-0 lead. SS Jay Harry then followed with an RBI single, scoring Kasevich and advancing McAdoo to third to extend the Bisons' lead to 2-0 before back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning.

The bottom of the fourth inning began with back-to-back walks to DH Davis Schneider and RF Je'Von Ward. Schneider advanced to third on a fly ball off the bat of former Red Wing C CJ Stubbs. Then, 2B Carlos Mendoza grounded out, scoring Schneider and moving Ward to second to extend the Bisons' lead to three runs

After a flyout opened the Rochester half of the eighth inning, RF Christian Franklin singled for just the second Red Wings hit of the night. Franklin later scored on a double by 1B Abimelec Ortiz, cutting Buffalo's lead to 3-1.

With one last chance to tie or take the lead in the top of the ninth inning, SS Trey Lipscomb opened the rally with a single. LF Joey Wiemer followed with a single, moving Lipscomb to second. Both runners advanced on a passed ball before DH Riley Adams drew a walk to load the bases. Maxwell Romero Jr. then delivered a two-run single, advancing to second on the throw home while scoring Lipscomb and Wiemer to tie the game at 3-3. Adams advanced to third and was replaced by PR Phillip Glasser, who later scored alongside Romero on another double by Abimelec Ortiz to give Rochester a 5-3 lead. Christian Franklin then reached on a dropped third strike and advanced to third before 3B Brady House doubled to the deepest part of the ballpark, driving in Franklin and Ortiz to extend the Red Wings' lead to 7-3. The rally ended with back-to-back flyouts to center field.

Despite a leadoff single from Carlos Mendoza, the Bisons could not respond, as a flyout and back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.

RHP Andry Lara got the start for Rochester, pitching 3.1 innings while allowing five hits and three runs, striking out two, and walking four. LHP Alex Young relieved Lara, pitching 0.2 innings and recording a groundout and a flyout. LHP Eric Tolman followed Young and pitched 1.0 inning, recording two flyouts and a groundout. RHP Paxton Schultz entered in relief of Tolman and pitched 2.0 innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out four batters. RHP Zak Kent followed Schultz and pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one hit while recording one strikeout. RHP Gus Varland took over for Kent and pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one hit while striking out two.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is 1B Abimelec Ortiz. The Puerto Rico native reached base five times, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI, and two walks. He now ranks second in the International League with a team-leading 69 RBI. In four games since returning from the All-Star break, Ortiz has logged seven extra-base hits (HR, 6 2B) for a share of the Minor League lead, while ranking fourth (min. 10 AB) with a 1.914 OPS.

Rochester will play game two of the series against the Bisons Wednesday at 1:05 p.m., as they look to win five in a row. LHP Konnor Pilkington is expected to make his first start as a Red Wing in 2026 against long-time MLB veteran RHP Max Scherzer for the Bisons.







International League Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.