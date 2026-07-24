Bats Return to Losing Column, Suffer 13-3 Defeat to Toledo

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats couldn't convert on a few key opportunities, and suffered a 13-3 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field. The Bats couldn't take advantage of a few bases-loaded situations at the plate, and faced some trouble late on the mound.

Davis Daniel tossed a scoreless first inning, but gave up the first run of the game after the Mud Hens led off the second with a double, then singled a run home with two outs. Toledo gathered another run in the second after a fielding error placed runners on the corners, and an RBI double play.

The Bats gathered just one hit before the fourth inning, but crossed their first run after Francisco Urbaez singled and Michael Toglia doubled with two outs. Despite two walks and a single loading the bases, Daniel kept the score at 2-1, recording his fifth and sixth strikeout in the process.

Louisville got their chance to take the lead in the fifth, and did so successfully. After P.J. Higgins and Will Banfield reached base, Dominic Pitelli lined a single that scored Banfield to tie the game. Carlos Jorge took one the opposite way, and posted his second single of the game to score Banfield and give the Bats a 3-2 lead.

Daniel gave way to Anthony Misiewicz in the fifth, who put together a 1-2-3 inning in his return to Louisville after he was released during the All-Star break. However, Connor Phillips (L, 1-1) surrendered the lead back to the Mud Hens in the sixth after giving up an RBI single and throwing a wild pitch for another run to make it 4-3. Daniel finished his start through four innings and gave up two runs, one earned, on five hits and four walks with six strikeouts.

With Zach Maxwell on the mound, the Mud Hens put two runners on base on a single and a walk with two outs. Toledo's Cal Stevenson took a fastball deep over the right field wall to put Toledo well ahead,7-3. The Bats looked for a quick response and loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth, but the Mud Hens blocked a golden opportunity and recorded three straight outs.

Toledo delivered the knockout blow in the eighth, scoring six runs off of Hunter Parks, capped off by a three-run homer to bring their run total to 13. The Bats went down in order in the ninth, handing the series lead to Toledo in a 13-3 final.

Next Game: Friday, July 24, 7:05 p.m. E.T. at Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Johnathan Harmon (Triple-A Debut) vs. Mud Hens RHP Dylan File (5-6, 5.63)







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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