Bats Break Six-Game Skid with 9-0 Win over Toledo

Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats broke their longest losing streak of the season so far in dominant fashion, winning 9-0 over the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field on Wednesday night. Michael Chavis' two-homer game gave the Bats the momentum needed to break the skid.

Chavis kicked off the scoring with a solo home run in the third inning after the first five Louisville batters were retired. Jose Franco (W, 3-3) managed two scoreless innings despite surrendering two walks and a hit. The Bats would gather two more base runners in the third, but a fly out by Rodriguez ended the inning.

With Will Benson reaching on a walk and one out, Michael Chavis skied his second long ball of the game over the left field fence, giving the Bats a 3-0 lead. Today marks his third multi-homer game of the season, and brings his overall total to 19 on the year, good for third on the roster.

Three straight singles with one out loaded the bases for Will Benson in the fifth, who plated a run on a ground out. Toglia cleared the bases in the next at-bat, shooting a single up the middle to give Louisville a 6-0 lead. The Bats did end up loading the bases again in the frame, but a fly out by P.J. Higgins ended the inning.

Franco continued his shutout outing into the bottom of the fifth, retiring three straight Mud Hens. Haggerty led off the sixth with a double, and a ground out moved him over to third. With two outs, Rodriguez scored Haggerty with an RBI single, extending the lead to 7-0. Franco let up his second hit of the day in the sixth, but otherwise continued to shut down the Toledo offense.

Franco gave way to Sam Benschoter in the seventh, ending the starter's night through six innings, allowing just two hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Urbaez joined Chavis in the long ball party, notching a two-run home run to extend the advantage to 9-0. Benschoter tossed a quick scoreless eighth, and Luis Mey tossed two straight scoreless innings to snap the Bats' longest losing streak of the season

Next Game: Thursday, July 23, 7:05 p.m. E.T. at Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (5-8, 4.82) vs. Mud Hens RHP Ty Madden (2-0, 4.71)







International League Stories from July 22, 2026

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