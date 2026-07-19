Bats Swept with 5-1 Loss in St. Paul

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats' woes continued on Sunday afternoon, as they were swept by the Saint Paul Saints with a 5-1 loss in the finale of a four-game series at CHS Field.

St. Paul got the breakthrough the needed against Bats starter Jose Acuna in the fourth inning, with two-run homers from Kala'i Rosario and Aaron Sabato putting the home team up by four in the third.

Louisville's offense was held without a hit for the first six innings by a trio of St. Paul pitchers. Michael Chavis led off the seventh with the first Bats hit, a single to left, but he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

Acuna limited the damage to just the pair of home runs over six innings, giving up four runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Hector Rodriguez broke the Saints' shutout bid with a ninth inning solo home run, his team-leading 24th of the season.

However, that would be the only tally for the Bats as their skid extended to five games, tied for their longest losing streak of the season. The loss drops the Bats back to .500 at 47-47, their first time at even .500 since they were 6-6 on April 9.

Next Games: Tuesday, July 21, 7:05 p.m. E.T. at Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (4-4, 4.68) vs. Mud Hens pitcher TBA







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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