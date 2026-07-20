Hens Walk It off to End Series

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens closed out their three-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday afternoon with a dramatic 6-5 walk-off victory, avoiding a series sweep after erasing a five-run deficit.

Sawyer Gipson-Long made the start for Toledo and looked sharp through the first three innings, allowing just three hits and one run. The 4th inning proved to be more difficult, however, as Gwinnett's offense came alive. Gipson-Long exited after 3.2 innings, surrendering six hits and four earned runs, including a pair of home runs.

The Stripers picked up right where they left off from Saturday's doubleheader. In the top of the 3rd, Cal Conley opened the scoring with a solo home run to give Gwinnett a 1-0 lead.

Gwinnett added on in the 4th inning. Patrick Clohisy followed Conley's lead with a solo home run over the right-field wall. José Azócar kept the inning going with a single before Luke Williams reached with another base hit and advanced into scoring position on the throw. Conley continued his big afternoon with a two-run double to right field, extending the Stripers' lead to 4-0 after three and a half innings.

The Mud Hens answered in the bottom of the 5th. Brett Callahan worked a leadoff walk before Cal Stevenson lined a two-out single up the middle to move Callahan to third. Bennett Lee followed with a bloop single into shallow right field, bringing Callahan home to put Toledo on the board and trim the deficit to 4-1.

Gwinnett added an insurance run in the 6th after Andre Granillo entered in relief. Luke Williams drew a walk before Sandy León singled to center and Cal Conley loaded the bases with a single. Ronald Acuña Jr. lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, extending the Stripers' advantage to 5-1.

Facing a four-run deficit, Toledo finally found its breakthrough in the bottom of the 7th. Trei Cruz led off with a single before Cal Stevenson drew a walk. Bennett Lee followed with another single to load the bases, setting the stage for the comeback. After one out, Jace Jung battled through a seven-pitch plate appearance and earned an RBI walk. Max Anderson then turned the game around with a bases-clearing double to deep center field, tying the game at 5-5 and bringing the crowd to life.

Neither team could break the tie in the 8th, and Toledo's bullpen retired Gwinnett in order in the top of the 9th to keep the game even.

With the home crowd on its feet in the bottom of the 9th, Jace Jung stepped to the plate looking to end it. After taking the first two pitches for balls, Jung got a pitch he could handle and crushed it 105 mph off the bat over the right-field wall. His 16th home run of the season gave the Mud Hens an exciting 6-5 walk-off victory to close the series.

Toledo will have Monday off before opening a six-game series against the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night. First pitch from Fifth Third Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Jace Jung

1-3 (HR, 2 BB, 2 RBI, 2 R)

Bennett Lee

3-4 (RBI, R)







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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