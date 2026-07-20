Robert Moore Homers from Both Sides of the Plate as 'Pigs Swept by Omaha

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Papillion, Nebraska - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-11, 45-51) saw Robert Moore swats homers from both sides of the dish as part of a five RBI effort, but it was not enough in a 12-9 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers (10-11, 42-52) on Sunday evening at Werner Park.

The 'Pigs opened the scoring with two in the first as Tommy Pham singled home a run before Felix Reyes scored on the tail end of a double play.

In the second, Moore hit his first homer of the day (coming as a lefty) to double the lead to 4-0.

Omaha surged back with four in the last of the second to tie the game. Andrew Velazquez cut the deficit in half with a two-run single to open their account before a John Rave sacrifice fly and Kameron Misner RBI single tied the game.

Liover Peguero gave the 'Pigs the lead again with an RBI single in the top of the third, but a seven-run fourth gave Omaha control of the ballgame. A wild pitch scored Velazquez to tie the game before an Abraham Toro RBI single and Gavin Cross bases loaded walk made it 7-5 Omaha. Brandon Drury then clubbed a grand slam to make it 11-5.

Moore mashed his second homer of the day, this time right-handed, in the top of the fifth, a three-run shot that brought the 'Pigs back to within three.

Omaha scratched out a run with a sacrifice fly in the last of the fifth to keep the 'Pigs at arm's reach at 12-8, as both bullpens settled in and kept the offenses in check until the ninth.

The 'Pigs got an unearned run on an errant throw in the ninth, but were unable to bring the tying run to the plate.

Ryan Ramsey (W, 5-4) got the win in relief for Omaha, allowing three runs over two frames while Ryan Cusick (L, 1-6) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing six runs in 1.1 innings.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs continue their road trip as they venture to Indianapolis to take on the Indians a Victory Field on Tuesday, July 21st. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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