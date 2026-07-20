Charlotte Drops Finale to Durham 3-2

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Charlotte Knights may have let one slip away in this weekend's series Sunday evening. Charlotte more than doubled up the Durham Bulls in hits, had a rally in nearly every inning, and held the Bulls offense in check for most of the game. Unfortunately, too many chances went by the boards, and the Knights fell by a final score of 3-2.

Charlote left the bases loaded in both the second and third innings, and even though the Knights found themselves tied 2-2 after four innings, they had already left ten runners on base.

Only one more run crossed the plated the rest of the way and it was on a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh. Durham worked a walk and followed it up with an RBI triple for the game-deciding run.

Rikuu Nishida went 3-for-4, added an RBI, and stole a base from the leadoff spot. Dru Baker also went 3-for-4 against his old team and Caden Connor contributed a pair of doubles.

Even with several players putting together an impressive performance, the missed opportunities added up. The Knights left 14 runners on base, struck out 15 times, issued seven walks, and allowed an unearned run.

The Knights will attempt to bounce back with a six-game homestand at Truist Field against the Norfolk Tides. Game One of the series is on Tuesday at 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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