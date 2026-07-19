WooSox Game Information

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The WooSox will return to action at Polar Park this coming Tuesday night at 6:45 pm when they open a 6-game series vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami). Thank you.

Today's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

SS Nick Sogard

RF Nate Eaton

C Andrew Knizner

DH Jason Delay

1B Brett Harris

LF Allan Castro

3B Max Ferguson

2B Tyler McDonough

RHP Osvaldo Berrios

JULY 19th WORCESTER (9-10)/(45-45) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE (12-6)/(49-43) 1:35 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Osvaldo Berrios (2-1, 2.11) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders RHP Alexander Cornielle (1-1, 3.26)

Last Day in Lackawanna County - The Worcester Red Sox try to gain a split of this abbreviated 2-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-New York Yankees) this afternoon at 1:35 pm at PNC Field in Moosic, PA. Today marks Worcester's last game in Lackawanna County this season. (The RailRiders do come to Polar Park in Worcester for a 6-game series from August 25-30). Today will also end the "shortest" roadtrip in WooSox history (just two games). The clubs were rained out last night (makeup game TBD at this point) while Friday night in the series opener the RailRiders held on for a 7-6 victory. Today's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

Two Timer - This weekend marks only the second 2-game series in WooSox history (since 2021). Worcester began the 2025 season by splitting what became a 2-game series vs. Syracuse at Polar Park on March 28 & 30 (the March 29th middle game of that scheduled 3-game set was postponed due to rain). This weekend was to be the second of only two scheduled 3-game series that the WooSox were slated to play this season. The 2026 season began in Worcester with a 3-game set vs. Syracuse from March 27-29 (the Mets won 2 of 3). The WooSox are 8-6-2 in their first 16 series played this season...8 wins, 6 losses, and 2 splits. After today, their remaining nine series are all 6-game sets (5 at home and 4 on the road) as the Sox will have 30 home games at Polar Park and 24 away games left

What's Ahead - Worcester will head home after today's game and take tomorrow off as is customary on Mondays. The WooSox will be back in action at Polar Park to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami) for a 6-game series this coming Tuesday night at 6:45 pm. The Sox and Shrimp will play Tuesday & Wednesday nights both at 6:45 pm, have a Thursday matinee at 12:05 pm, face off on Friday at 6:45 pm, and then play usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm next Sunday afternoon.

The probable pitching match-ups for the upcoming series vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami) at Polar Park later this week and next weekend are TBD at this point.

WooSox Promotions during the upcoming homestand at Polar Park this week/next weekend vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Tuesday, 6:45 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; Sturbridge Town Takeover, presented by Old Sturbridge Village; and Westminster Town Takeover.

Wednesday, 6:45 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Battle of the Boroughs Town Takeover (Northboro, Southboro, Marlboro, Westboro); Hardwick & New Braintree Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser.

Thursday, 12:05 pm AbbVie STEM Day; Postgame Player Meet & Greet in DCU Club, presented by DCU; WooSox Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Class of 2026 - Dr. Charles Steinberg, Chad Tracy, Mark Fidrych, and Gene Zabinski - from 6:00-7:00 pm on the field at Polar Park. Fans are invited to attend at no cost and sit in the Polar Park seating bowl. Ceremony will be televised live on NESN and on NASH 98.9 FM.

Friday, 6:45 pm Pirates, Princes, & Princesses Night; Indian Heritage Night; UniBank Fireworks to the music of Disney Favorites.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law (ages 7-14 with registration required); Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring Melissa Ludtke in DCU Club from 12:30 - 2:00 pm; PawSox Heritage Day with WooSox wearing former PawSox Alternate Identity Uniforms of Pawtucket Hot Wieners; Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care of Worcester; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game and weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Home Run for Life, presented by UMASS Memorial Children's Medical Center; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games - including the next homestand from July 21-26 vs. Jacksonville - are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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