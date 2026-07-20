Norfolk Drops Series Finale at Nashvillle
Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NASHVILLE, Tn - The Norfolk Tides (7-12 | 35-59) fell to the Nashville Sounds (11-10 | 54-42), 4-0, on Sunday Night at First Horizon Park. The Tides were limited to two hits in the series finale loss, but finish with a 2-1 series victory.
Trey Gibson made the start for Norfolk, the first time in a Tides uniform since June 3. He went 4.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out. Gibson threw 42 pitches, 28 for strikes. Hits only run allowed came in the first inning, walking a batter and allowing a triple. He lowers his season ERA to 3.43 in 10 starts.
The Tides continue the road trip into Charlotte this week before hosting the Worcester Red Sox at Harbor Park on July 28. Norfolk has won back-to-back series, going 3-2 prior to the All-Star Break vs. Syracuse.
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