Four Run Ninth Inning Propels Bisons to Series Win in Syracuse

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Buffalo Bisons picked up four runs with three hits to snap a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning, paving the way to a 7-3 victory over the Syracuse Mets on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Je'Von Ward and Charles McAdoo had multi-hit games for the Bisons. Ward homered in the top of the third inning and singled in the seventh. As for McAdoo, he singled in the fourth and sixth innings.

Buffalo broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third inning. Ward crushed his solo shot to right field.

However, Syracuse would tie it up 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth. Nick Morabito drilled a single to left field to score Yonny Hernández from second base.

The Bisons took back the lead in the sixth inning. Yohendrick Piñango hit a two-run homer to right field.

Christian Arroyo, though, answered for the Mets in the bottom half of the inning. Arroyo blasted a two-run homer to right field, tying the game 3-3.

In the ninth, Buffalo once again snapped the tie. Eloy Jiménez singled to right field, allowing Daz Cameron to score from second.

Josh Rivera then smoked a single to left field to drive in Willie MacIver to give the Bisons a 5-3 advantage. Carlos Mendoza would go on to ground out to first base, which would help Jiménez cross home plate. Josh Kasevich would keep the scoring going with a hard RBI single to left field to increase the lead to 7-3.

Buffalo and the Rochester Red Wings are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday at Sahlen Field. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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