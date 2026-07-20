Bisons Homestand vs Red Wings Includes Slippers Giveaway, Drone Show

Published on July 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Baseball returns to Downtown Buffalo post All-Star Break as the Bisons host their closest rival, the Rochester Red Wings, for a six-game series starting on Tuesday night. And with the Summer in full swing, Bisons fans can expect plenty of amazing action on the field, and in the skies above Sahlen Field, through Sunday!

Not only does this week's homestand includes two postgame Fireworks Shows, for Tuesday's Italian Festival Night and Friday's Pajama Night Honda fridaynightbash!®, but Saturday's game marks the return of the team's fan-favorite, postgame Drone Show, presented by M&T Bank. Following the Bisons game against the Red Wings (6:35 p.m.), a fleet of 200 drones will take to the sky and form amazing images and animations with this year's theme a tribute to the classic sports movies we all love.

Of course, the weekend starts with Friday's Pajama Night Honda fridaynightbash!® (6:35 p.m.) that will include a Bisons Slippers Giveaway, presented by The Glen Iris Inn at Letchworth State Park, as well as fireworks and the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour pregame. Then on Sunday, it's the team's 8th annual Princess Day at the Ballpark with characters from Wonderland Character Entertainment to meet and get photos with, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. This year, the club has expanded their popular pregame Princess Brunch to include TWO sessions at the Pub at the Park featuring sing-a-longs, story time and exclusive access to select princesses.

The homestand starts Tuesday (6:35 p.m.) on Italian Festival Night, presented by Ilio DiPaolo's with pregame Club Level Party, Italian Food Specials (and $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs) and postgame Fireworks, presented by Connect Life.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and all fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Plus, Thursday night's Family Value Night tickets are just $10 for all fans, presented by AAA Insurance.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, July 21 vs. Rochester Red Wings (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

Italian Festival Night, presented by Ilio DiPaolo's. Pregame Club Level Party featuring live music from Lou Mustillo and Italian Food Specials.

Postgame Fireworks Show, presented by ConnectLife.

TWOsday, presented by TasteNY. Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, July 22 vs. Rochester Red Wings (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12:00 p.m.)

Win-it Wednesday, presented by BuffaloLaw.com**:** Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, July 23 vs. Rochester Red Wings (6:35 a.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

Family Value Thursdays, presented AAA Insurance.

ALL TICKETS $10. $3 Kids Concessions Items (Chicken Nuggets, Nachos, Ice Cream)

Visually Impaired Awareness Night, featuring ceremonial first pitch, messaging from VIA, Visually Impaired Advancement.

Friday, July 24 vs. Rochester Red Wings (6:35 p.m. | Happy Hour 5 p.m.)

Honda fridaynightbash!®, with Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beers & Food Specials 5-6:30 p.m. and postgame Fireworks

THEME: Pajama Night, presented by The Glen Iris Inn at Letchworth State Park. Bisons Slippers Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. (5:00 p.m.). Special in-game activities and prizes for fans who come dressed in their favorite PJs.

Family Campout. Special ticket add on allows you to enjoy a postgame movie and snack and then spend the night in a tent on the Sahlen Field outfield. Breakfast treat served in the morning. Visit Bisons.com for campout ticket purchases.

Saturday, July 25 vs. Rochester Red Wings (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

Postgame Drone Show, presented by M&T Bank. A fleet of 200 drones from SkyElements will take to the sky postgame and form amazing pictures and animations. This year's theme will be a tribute to classic sports movies.

Labatt-urday Night: Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt's Blue & Blue Light from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special in-game prizes from Labatt's and fans have the chance to win 'Beer for a Year' if a Bisons player hits a home run off the inflatable Labatt beer can in right field.

Sunday, July 26 vs. Rochester Red Wings (1:05 p.m. | Gates: 12:00 p.m.)

Princess Day at the Ballpark, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Fans can meet and get their pictures taken with 12 Princesses/Characters from Wonderland Character Entertainment.

Princess Day Brunch (2 Sessions Available) in the Pub at the Park restaurant. Fans with game tickets can purchase the all-you-can-eat buffet and enjoy sing-a-longs, story time and more with exclusive princesses. Sessions are 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Restaurant reservations can be made at Bisons.com | 716-846-2100)

Funday Sunday, presented by BrightPath Kids. Mascot Meet n' Greet when gates open and special activities for kids all game long.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







International League Stories from July 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.