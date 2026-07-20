Blue Jays Max Scherzer to Start for the Bisons July 22 vs. Red Wings

Published on July 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Toronto Blue Jays have announced that 3-Time Cy Young Award winning pitcher, Max Scherzer, is scheduled to make his next MLB injury rehabilitation start for the Bisons on Wednesday, July 22 (1:05 p.m.) in the Herd's game against Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field. GET MY TICKETS

The future Hall of Famer will be making his fourth start with the Bisons this season, having last worked on July 8 when he struck out five RailRiders without issuing a walk over four innings. He has 14 strikeouts in only 10.2 innings of work with the Bisons this year.

According to Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Scherzer is scheduled to throw 60-65 pitches around four or so innings on Wednesday.

Earlier this season, Scherzer became just the 11th pitcher in the history of Major League Baseball to amass 3,500 strikeouts. A 2-Time World Series Champion, Scherzer is also one of just six pitchers in MLB history to win the Cy Young Award in both the American and National Leagues. He was selected to the MLB All-Star Game for seven straight seasons from 2013 to 2019, as well as being named an all-star in 2021.

Wednesday's game is also a Win-It Wednesday, with great prizes to be won all game long, including the ceremonial first pitch to be thrown before Scherzer's first toss, presented by BuffaloLaw.com.

Tickets for Wednesday's game can be purchased at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Bisons fans are reminded they can SAVE 20% on all single-game tickets purchased before gameday!







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