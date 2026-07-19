Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 19 vs. Jacksonville

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (8-11, 50-43) vs. Rochester Red Wings (10-10, 55-38)

Sunday - 5:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Patrick Monteverde (2-2, 5.80) vs. LHP Zach Penrod (1-3, 3.58)

SERIES WIN(G)ER: After winning game one of their short three-game set Friday, the Rochester Red Wings kept things rolling against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Saturday night in walk-off fashion, winning, 6-5, to notch a series victory...2B CAYDEN WALLACE scored the winning run after reaching on a walk to lead off the inning...1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ paced the offense with yet another double, two RBI, two walks, and a run scored...SS TREY LIPSCOMB launched his 18th homer of the season to give Rochester the lead in the fifth, and RF ANDREW PINCKNEY logged a pair of hits...RHP GUS VARLAND earned the win on the mound, striking out the 100th batter of his Triple-A career in the process...the Red Wings look to make it a sweep in a rare Sunday night series finale, sending LHP ZACH PENROD to the mound followed by RHP LUIS PERALES ...Jacksonville will counter with southpaw Patrick Monteverde...

Last night's victory marked the Red Wings sixth walkoff win of the season, T-2nd most in the International League behind Charlotte (7).

THE PEN-PERFECT CONNECTION: LHP ZACH PENROD will open in front of RHP LUIS PERALES today, it's his seventh starting assignment of the campaign and first since 6/26 at CLT (3.0 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K)...the Idaho native has a 2.00 ERA in nine innings when used as an opener this season...Perales will be the bulk man for the third time...in two starts this month, Perales has pitched to a 0.90 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 10 innings of work, the third lowest of any Triple-A pitcher with at least 10 IP in July... When pitching on Sundays this season, the former Boston Red Sox farmhand has a 1.64 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.

AND(REW) THEN SOME: With his single in the bottom of the fourth last night, RF ANDREW PINCKNEY extended his career-long hitting streak to 14 games, tied for the longest active streak in the International League, and T-4th longest in Minor League baseball...the Georgia native has recorded five multi-hit games over July, and has registered a run in all but two contests across the month...set to conclude this weekend's three-game series with Jacksonville tonight, Pinckney is batting .317 (60-for-189) with 31 RBI and 16 extra-base hits in 51 night games this season... Since 6/19, the righty is batting .356 with 13 RBI, eight extra-base hits, and seven walks.

ABI(DOUBLE) ORTIZ: Building upon his efficiency against Jacksonville this season, 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ tied last night's contest with a double in the bottom of the seventh, before the Red Wings emerged victorious in walk-off fashion two innings later...Ortiz is slashing .714/.800/1.286 in seven at-bats in this weekend's series with the Jumbo Shrimp, and ranks first among all Triple-A hitters in batting average (.500) and OBP (.667), second in OPS (1.542) and third in SLG (.875) against the Jumbo Shrimp this season (min. 15 AB)... With his late-stage RBI last night, Ortiz is now tied with 3B YOHANDY MORALES for the team-lead in RBI (62).

LIPS-BOMB: Extending his hit streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 13 games last night, SS TREY LIPSCOMB also went yard again, his 18th of the season, finishing the contest 1-for-4 with three RBI...in July, the former Tennessee Volunteer now has four home runs to go along with his .404 average, which is third among International League hitters this month (Min. 45 AB)...at home this season, Lipscomb ranks third among IL hitters (Min. 140 AB) in home runs (11), sixth in extra-base hits (21), and fifth in Isolated Power (.299)...the MLB average for Isolated Power is .158... The righty is batting .350 (21-for-60) against southpaws this season, good for seventh among IL hitters (Min. 60 AB)...he also ranks in the top 20 in exit velocity against left-handers (90.3).

MAX-IMUM PATIENCE: Making his Triple-A debut last night, C MAXWELL ROMERO JR. went to the plate four times, or did he?...in last night's walk-off thriller, Romero didn't record an official at-bat despite drawing three walks and laying down a sacrifice bunt...he became the first Red Wing since at least 2004 to record four plate appearances without an at-bat in his Triple-A debut, and is the fourth Red Wing overall to do so over that span (last, Daniel Palka 5/26/21 vs. SYR)... With Double-A Harrisburg this season, Romero carried a .317 average (13-for-41) with four home runs in Sunday games.

WALKOFF WALLACE: In the face of a 5-5 deadlock in the bottom of the ninth last night, 3B CAYDEN WALLACE rushed home on a wild pitch, handing the Red Wings a 6-5 victory...tonight, the team has a chance to sweep their first series since 5/19 - 5/23 at WOR, when they defeated the WooSox 7-5 for their then-eighth consecutive win...Rochester is 4-1 against Jacksonville this season, with a pair of the victories coming during opening weekend in March...the Red Wings currently boast the highest batting average (.244) and OBP (.382), alongside the third-highest OPS (.739) among all Triple-A teams against the Jumbo Shrimp this season...on the pitching side, they hold the second-lowest WHIP (1.30) and BAA (.196) (min. 165 AB).







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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