Bisons KPOP Night August 8 to Feature Fireworks, Pregame Party

Published on July 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Great events at the ballpark... we know how it's done, done, done!

The summer is in full swing and our K-Pop Night at the Ballpark, presented by M&T Bank, definitely comes at the right time! Join us Saturday, August 8th as the Bisons host those pattern-covered Norfolk Tides at 6:35 p.m. for a fun-filled night that includes characters, sing-a-longs, postgame Fireworks and more fun than any honmoon could hold!

The fun will start with a very special Pre-Game Plaza Party at 5:30 p.m. featuring the Characters from Emmalee's Memories. There will be golden sing-a-longs, dance tutorials, a mascot flower pot standing challenge and much more! Of course, the plaza party will also feature a Pregame Ramen Station and plenty of Soda Pop to enjoy....we promise not to interrupt your snacking!

Emmalee's Memories will also preform throughout the game, and the night will also feature trivia, contests for kids that dress up and maybe even a 'couch upgrade' if you're lucky enough! An amazing night won't end until we are all glowing together under the light for a postgame Fireworks Show!

Come show your wild and shine like you're born to be... and get your tickets for K-Pop Night at the Ballpark.







International League Stories from July 19, 2026

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