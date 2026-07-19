Bisons Shut Down by Syracuse Saturday Night
Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Buffalo Bisons fell to the Syracuse Mets 15-2 on Saturday evening at NBT Bank Stadium.
Josh Kasevich went three-for-four, and Daz Cameron hit a two-run RBI double in the top of the fourth inning in the loss.
Bisons starting pitcher Devereaux Harrison retired the side in the bottom of the first to start the game for the Buffalo defense.
Syracuse took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the second on an RBI double by Yonny Hernandez that scored Nick Morabito. They added another run on an RBI groundout by Ben Rortvedt, bringing home Christopher Morel to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.
The Mets extended their lead in the bottom of the third on a solo home run by MJ Melendez, making it 3-0.
The Bisons cut into the deficit on a two-run RBI double in the top of the fourth by Cameron that scored Yohendrick Piñango and Charles McAdoo, making it a 3-2 game.
Syracuse extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Vidal Brujan hit an RBI triple to score Hernandez. Luis Robert Jr. followed with a two-run home run that brought home Brujan to give the Mets a 6-2 lead.
The Mets took a 10-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Morel scored from third base on a throwing error, and Melendez followed with a three-run home run that scored Rortvedt and Brujan.
Syracuse added a run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Hernandez that scored Nick Morabito to extend their lead to 11-2.
The Mets extended their lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ronny Mauricio hit an RBI single that scored Robert Jr. Morabito reached home on a fielding error, and Morel capped off the inning with a two-run home run that scored Mauricio, making it 15-2.
William Simoneit stepped onto the mound for the Bisons and retired the side in the top of the eighth.
Buffalo and Syracuse are scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Chad Dallas is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons. This is the final game of a short road trip before they return to Sahlen Field on Tuesday. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 12:45 p.m.
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