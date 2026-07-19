Robert Wuhl Appearance Postponed Until Tomorrow Due to Travel Issues

Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Due to today's inclement weather throughout the region and ROBERT WUHL being unable to attend tonight's game due to travel issues, tickets for tonight's game will be honored as rain checks. Fans will be able to redeem tonight's tickets for any other game during the 2026 regular season.

Wuhl's scheduled appearance has been rescheduled for tomorrow. He will be available for a pregame autograph session from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. before our 5:05 pm game vs Jacksonville. Fans holding tickets for today may use them as rain checks and are encouraged to join us tomorrow for the rescheduled appearance or for any other remaining 2026 Red Wings home game.

Tonight's postgame family campout has also been canceled due to wet ground conditions.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our fans' understanding.







International League Stories from July 18, 2026

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