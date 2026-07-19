Redbirds Lose Dramatic Game Two to I-Cubs in Extras
Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a three-game series and nine-game homestand with a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
After Memphis trailed 5-1 to start the bottom of the tenth, a dramatic Redbird rally fell short with the tying run in scoring position. Designated hitter Nolan Gorman and right fielder Colton Ledbetter each tallied an RBI single in the frame. Second baseman Brody Moore also drove in a run in the loss.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed one run on three hits, walked one and struck out four in 6.0 inning pitched. The left-handed pitcher became the first Triple-A arm to reach 100 strikeouts on the season with three straight strikeouts in the first and second frames. Mathews has allowed three runs or fewer in nine consecutive starts.
Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz made the second relief appearance of his professional career and first ever at the minor league level. The left-handed pitcher worked 2.0 perfect frames out of the bullpen. Victor Santos (0-1) allowed three runs on one hit and walked four.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, July 19 to continue a three-game series and nine-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
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