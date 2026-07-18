Right-Handed Pitcher Khristian Curtis Selected by Pittsburgh

Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis, their No. 21 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He is set to become the seventh member of the 2026 Indianapolis Indians to make their major league debut, joining shortstop Konnor Griffin (April 3), right-handed pitchers Wilber Dotel (April 19) and Brandan Bidois (May 13), outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez (May 22), right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly (June 12) and infielder Jack Brannigan (July 7).

Curtis, 24, made a statement in his Triple-A debut June 12 against Columbus, striking out a career-high-tying 10 batters across 5.2 scoreless innings. His performance earned him International League Pitcher of the Week honors for June 8-14, becoming the first Indians player to win an MiLB weekly award this season. His 10 punchouts remain the most in a single outing by an Indianapolis pitcher this season.

The Beaumont, Texas native has posted a 2-1 record across six games (four starts) with the Indians, recording a 5.57 ERA (13er/21.0ip), 30 strikeouts and a 1.67 WHIP. His 97 strikeouts across Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona (12 games) this season currently rank second among all Pirates farmhands, trailing only Seth Hernandez's 111.

In his third professional season in the Pirates organization, Curtis owns career a 12-16 record, 4.25 ERA (123er/260.1ip) and 297 strikeouts in 63 outings. Since the 2024 season, Curtis' 297 punchouts lead all Pittsburgh minor leaguers.

Curtis was selected by Pittsburgh in the 12th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of Arizona State (Tempe) University.

Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health







International League Stories from July 18, 2026

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