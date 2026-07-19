Nishida Leads the Knights to a 7-5 Victory
Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Charlotte Knights bounced back on Saturday with their tenth win in 11 games against the Durham Bulls. Charlotte outhit Durham 15-5 and won by a final score of 7-5. Rikuu Nishida, Michael Turner, and Caden Connor all collected three hits in the victory.
The Knights fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but rallied for four runs in the top of the second. Connor kicked off the scoring with an RBI single and Jason Matthews tied the score with a sacrifice fly. Nishida's RBI triple gave Charlotte a 3-2 lead and Everson Pereira tacked on an RBI single The Knights never trailed again.
Nishida picked up another RBI with a bunt single in the fourth inning and Ryan Galanie added a solo Home Run in the fifth. Durham kept the ballgame close, but Nishida struck again with an RBI infield single in the eighth for his third RBI of the contest.
Charlotte's pitching effort included Shane Smith, Jairo Iriarte, Garrett Schoenle, Wikelman Gonzalez, and Javy Guerra. The staff limited the Bulls offense in the hit department; however, the group had to work around nine walks and a pair of hit-by-pitches. In the end, Guerra notched the save with a shutout final frame.
The Knights and Bulls wrap up their three-game series with a rubber match on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm ET.
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