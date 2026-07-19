Red Wings Play Superhero, Win on Walk-off Wild Pitch
Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
After winning game one of their short three-game set Friday, the Rochester Red Wings (10-10, 55-38) kept things rolling against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (8-11, 50-43) Saturday night in walk-off fashion, winning 6-5. 2B Cayden Wallace scored the winning run after reaching on a walk to lead off the inning. 1B Abimelec Ortiz paced the offense with yet another double, two RBI, two walks, and a run scored. SS Trey Lipscomb launched his 18th homer of the season to give Rochester the lead in the fifth, and RF Andrew Pinckney logged a pair of hits.
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After a groundout opened the bottom of the first inning, Jumbo Shrimp 3B Connor Norby hit a home run to left-center field to give Jacksonville an early 1-0 lead.
After three scoreless innings, Rochester broke through in the bottom of the fourth as Abimelec Ortiz drew a walk. Ortiz advanced to second on a single by Andrew Pinckney before both runners scored on a home run by Trey Lipscomb, giving the Red Wings their first lead of the game, 3-1.
The Jumbo Shrimp responded immediately with a rally of their own in the top of the fifth inning. CF Andrew Pintar singled and later stole second, while 2B Gabe Miller was hit by a pitch and stole second as Pintar swiped third. SS Jared Serna then singled to score Pintar and move Miller to third, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Miller later scored on a double play to tie the game at 3-3. After a pitching change, the rally continued as Cam Cannarella drew a walk and later stole second. Cannarella came around to score on an error after Connor Norby hit an infield single, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 4-3 lead. A deep flyout to left-center field ended the inning.
With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Pintar drew a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch before scoring on a single by Gage Miller, extending Jacksonville's lead to 5-3.
After a strikeout opened the bottom of the seventh inning, 2B Caden Wallace singled to right field. Wallace advanced to second when C Maxwell Romero Jr., making his Triple-A debut, drew his third walk of the game. Both runners moved up 90 feet on an infield single by CF Christian Franklin that was deflected before Abimelec Ortiz ripped a ground-rule double to left field, scoring Wallace and Romero to tie the game at 5-5.
In the bottom of the ninth, Cayden Wallace drew a walk, later moving to second on a sacrifice bunt. Wallace advanced to third on a groundout. Christian Franklin drew a walk to give Rochester runners on the corners, later moving to second on an indifference. Then Abimelec Ortiz was intentionally walked to give runners on the corners. Wallace came home to win the game on a wild pitch, making the final score 6-5.
RHP Chandler Champlain got the start for Rochester and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four hits and three runs while recording one strikeout. LHP Alex Young relieved Champlain, pitching 0.1 inning with one hit, one run unearned, and one walk. LHP Alex Young came on for Champlain and pitched 0.1 inning, allowing one hit, one unearned run, and one walk. LHP Konnor Pilkington took over for Young and pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one hit, one run, and one walk. RHP Robert Cranz was the next arm out of Rochester's bullpen, pitching 1.0 inning while allowing one hit and one walk. RHP Kyle Nicolas entered the game for Cranz, pitching 1.0 inning with one hit and one walk. RHP Gus Varland followed Nicolas and pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one hit and one walk while recording one strikeout.
The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is 1B Abimelec Ortiz. The former Florida SouthWestern Pirate went 2-for-3 with a single and his 21st double of the season, tying him for the fifth-most in the International League. Ortiz drove in two runs to even the score, tying the team lead in RBI and ranking third in the International League, before Rochester secured the walk-off win on a wild pitch.
Rochester will play the final game of the series against Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday at 5:05 p.m., as they look to win three in a row. LHP Patrick Monteverde will start for the Jumbo Shrimp.
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