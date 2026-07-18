Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 18 vs. Jacksonville

Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (8-10, 50-42) vs. Rochester Red Wings (9-10, 54-38)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Karson Milbrandt (0-2, 5.48) vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (6-3, 3.94)

HOOK, LINE, & SINKER: In their first game following the four-day All-Star break, the Rochester Red Wings broke out the bats and put up seven on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on their way to a 7-2 Red Wings win Friday night, their ninth of the second half and 54th of the season...Rochester was led offensively by DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ, who drilled three doubles in the game, and LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN, who reached base four times and finished the contest 3-for-4 with a triple...on the mound, LHP JACKSON KENT set down eight by way of the strikeout in 5.0 innings of work...the Red Wings look to make it back-to-back wins tonight and pick up a series victory in their short three-game set, sending RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN to the mound against Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Karson Milbrandt...

Last night marked Rochester's first home victory against Jacksonville since 1968.

(C)HANDLE(R) WITH CARE: Taking the mound first for the Red Wings tonight will be California-born right-hander CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN, his 14th of the season (18th app.) and first of his career against Jacksonville...he picked up his sixth win of the season and 30th of his professional career his last time out on 7/11 at WOR, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth before finishing with 6.0 one-hit innings while allowing one earned with three strikeouts and a pair of walks...it marked his sixth quality start of the season, T-2nd most among any International League pitcher...Champlain ranks second among qualified IL pitchers with a 1.06 WHIP this season, ranks fifth with a .235 BAA, sixth with 82.1 IP, and seventh with a 3.94 ERA (36 ER/82.1 IP)...

Across three Saturday games this season (2 GS), the soon-to-be 27-year-old is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA (3 ER/15.0 IP), a 0.47 WHIP, .104 BAA, and a BB/9 of 1.20.

THE AB(EE) MOVIE: DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ was leading the offense in last night's game, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three doubles including an RBI that allowed teammate CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN to score...the last time a Red Wing had three doubles in one game was by James Wood on 6/28/24 against Indianapolis...Ortiz is fifth in the International League and T-9th in Triple-A in RBI (60)...the Puerto Rican is now leading the Red Wings in doubles (20).

FRANK'S RED HOT: LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN had himself a 3-for-4 night at the plate with a walk, highlighted by a fourth-inning RBI triple...Friday night was his second consecutive game with three hits, after doing the same back on Sunday in the series finale against Worcester...the triple marks his second of the year, joining teammate BRADY HOUSE as the only Red Wings to log multiple triples this season...since making his Triple-A debut with Iowa on 3/28/2025, the former Razorback leads all International League hitters with 133 walks...

Franklin recorded back-to-back three-hit games at the Triple-A level for the first time in his career, and his first time doing so since 6/12 and 6/13 in 2024 with Double-A Tennessee.

IN COMPLETE KENT-ROL: LHP JACKSON KENT picked up his sixth Triple-A win in just his 10th start last night, tossing 5.0 one-run innings on two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks, including six-straight from the first to the third...he is the fifth Red Wings pitcher this season to strike out eight batters across 5.0 innings or fewer, and the second to do so without allowing a walk (both last Riley Cornelio, 5/10 at SYR)..among all qualified Nationals Minor League pitchers this season, the Arizona alum leads the way in BAA (.213), holds a share of the lead in wins (7), ranks second in WHIP (1.08) behind teammate RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN (1.06), and second in strikeouts (90)...he also ranks fourth in ERA (3.78) and ninth in innings pitched (78.2).

13 GOING ON 30: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY collected two hits last night, extending his career-long hitting streak to 13 games...the Georgia native is now tied for the third-longest active hit streak in Triple-A Baseball...he is batting .358 (19-for-53) over the course of the streak, which dates back to 6/28...Pinckney is also hitting .348 in July, second among qualified Red Wings hitters behind TREY LIPSCOMB (.419)...the Alabama native now has 225 hits with Rochester, fourth-most among all Red Wings hitters in the Nationals era (since 2021).

A RILEY GOOD NIGHT: C RILEY ADAMS connected on his third homer in his last five games last night, going 1-for-4 with a solo shot in the fifth...six of his eight home runs this season have come at ESL Ballpark...the San Diego product has now picked up a hit in six consecutive games dating back to the Fourth of July, including four consecutive multi-hit performances from 7/8-12...over his last 13 games since 6/19, Adams ranks second in the International League (min. 25 AB) with a .769 SLG, third with a 1.269 OPS, and is T-9th with a .385 batting average (15-for-39)... Adams is now just one homer shy of 50 in his Minor League career.







International League Stories from July 18, 2026

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