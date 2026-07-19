Losing Streak Hits Five in 6-5 Defeat to Red Wings

Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A walk-off wild pitch lifted the Rochester Red Wings to a 6-5 victory on Saturday over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at ESL Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp (50-43, 8-11) led 5-3 In the seventh when Cayden Wallace singled and Maxwell Romero Jr. walked with one out. After a strikeout, an error loaded the bases. Abimelec Ortiz then blooped a two-run double down the left field line to knot the score at five.

Jacksonville stranded a pair of runners in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the bottom of the ninth, Wallace drew a leadoff walk against Jumbo Shrimp reliever Josh White (5-2). After a sacrifice bunt, a ground out pushed Wallace to third. Following a walk to Christian Franklin, Jacksonville intentionally walked Ortiz. However, a wild pitch scored Wallace to win the game for the Red Wings (55-38, 10-10).

Connor Norby got the scoring started with a solo home run two batters into the game.

The score remained 1-0 until the fourth. Ortiz drew a leadoff walk. Two batters later, Andrew Pinckney singled and then Trey Lipscomb blasted a three-run homer to put Rochester in front 3-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp came charging back in the fifth. Andrew Pintar led off with a single before stealing second. After Gage Miller was hit by a pitch, a double steal put both runners in scoring position. Jared Serna cashed in Pintar with an RBI single and then Miller scored to tie the game on a double play ground ball. Cam Cannarella followed with a walk before swiping second. A Norby single coupled with an error allowed Cannarella to score, putting Jacksonville back in front.

Pintar walked with two outs in the sixth before advancing to second on a wild pitch. He scored on Miller's RBI single to make it 5-3 Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville seeks to salvage the series in Sunday 5:05 p.m. ET finale. LHP Patrick Monteverde (2-2, 5.80 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Red Wings LHP Zach Penrod (1-3, 3.58 ERA). Coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from July 18, 2026

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