Jacksonville and Durham Washed out Saturday
Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Saturday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Durham Bulls has been canceled due to inclement weather.
Saturday's contest will not be made up, and the teams will play the originally scheduled 1:05 p.m. ET contest.
Fans who purchased tickets to Saturday's game online or over the phone will be able to exchange their rainout ticket through their My Tickets account. Anyone who purchased a walk-up ticket should hold on to it and it can be exchanged in person at the Miller Electric Box Office at the Main Gate by the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza or by calling the box office at (904) 358-2846.
Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
Christmas in July continues Sunday with the Jumbo Shrimp wearing their Christmas themed jerseys and Scampi will be available for pictures on the concourse. On a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, there will be a pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. Be one of the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and come home with a Jumbo Shrimp Santa hat. *One giveaway per person, not per ticket.* *Giveaways only available when entering through the Main Gate on Georgia St.* Plus after the game, kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida.
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