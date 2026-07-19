Bats Drop Duo of Games in Doubleheader at St. Paul
Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
The Louisville Bats suffered a tough pair of losses at the hands of the St. Paul Saints on Saturday night, dropping game one 11-3 and getting shut out 7-0 in game two. Overall struggles showed up in a variety of ways for the Bats, as their two losses now make them 4-10 in doubleheader games this season.
Frustrations arose quickly for the Bats in the first game after Julian Aguiar battled hefty struggles in his first start since the All-Star break. The Saints attacked him early, tabbing two quick doubles to plate the first run of the game. St. Paul continued to pour it on, plating another run before Aguiar could get the first out of his outing. However, the Louisville starter only managed one more out before his day was done, giving way to Sam Benschoter after allowing four runs on four hits and two walks in the first inning.
Tensions continued to boil over into the bottom of the third, where Bats manager Pat Kelly was ejected for the first time this season after showing frustration on a check swing call. However, Sam Haggerty and Will Benson also joined the party of firsts with their first home runs for the Bats this season to bring Louisville close 4-3 after six innings.
Despite the effort, bullpen struggles from Connor Phillips and Trevor Kuncl led St. Paul to a seven-run bottom of the sixth, and the Bats went down empty in the seventh to drop the first matchup of the doubleheader 11-3. Louisville's pitching staff totaled 10 walks, just four less than their season-high on 6/3 at Memphis.
Davis Daniel helped slow things down drastically in game two, tossing five scoreless innings as the Bats played as the home team due to a makeup from Louisville's home series against the Saints from 6/23 to 6/28. Daniel's strong outing reached a peak in the fourth, where he battled around a leadoff triple to keep the Saints scoreless.
As well as Daniel held down the fort against the Saints, St. Paul's bullpen did the same, if not better. The Bats were held to two hits in the first four innings, and earned just a single walk. However, Daniel's clean outing ended in the fifth after two consecutive hits plated the first run of the game.
Louisville had their best chance to score runs in the fifth after loading the bases with just one out in the inning. However, a strikeout from Hector Rodriguez and a Benson ground out blocked the Bats' chances. Daniel finished his outing after gathering an out in the sixth, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. He left behind runners on the corners, who both quickly scored after Zach Maxwell gave up two singles. Protecting an already limited bullpen, Maxwell gave up four more runs and handed St. Paul a 7-0 lead before Haggerty took the bump and recorded a quick out.
Haggerty returned to the mound in the seventh and remained scoreless. He joined Luis Mey and Benschoter as the only pitchers to hold St. Paul scoreless during the day. Nevertheless, the Bats went down in order in the seventh and posted their second loss of the day. Louisville continues their winless streak of doubleheaders and are now 0-3-4 on the season on days with a doubleheader.
Next Game: Sunday, July 19, 3:07 p.m. E.T. at St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins)
Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Jose Acuna (1-0, 5.40) vs. Saints TBA
International League Stories from July 18, 2026
- Saints Sweep Doubleheader with Sixth Shutout of Season, 7-0, over Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Nishida Leads the Knights to a 7-5 Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Lose Dramatic Game Two to I-Cubs in Extras - Memphis Redbirds
- Mets Score Season-High 15 Runs in Victory over Buffalo Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Shut Down by Syracuse Saturday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Ross and Cimillo Power Indians to Saturday Sweep - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Drop Third Straight in 9-2 Loss to Norfolk - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Drop Duo of Games in Doubleheader at St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- I-Cubs Defeats Memphis in Extra Innings 5-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Columbus and Indy Battle in Saturday Twin Bill - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Play Superhero, Win on Walk-off Wild Pitch - Rochester Red Wings
- Storm Chasers Take Down IronPigs 6-2 for 3rd Straight Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Hens Swept in Doubleheader to Open Series - Toledo Mud Hens
- Stripers Extend Winning Streak to Six, Sweep Doubleheader in Toledo - Gwinnett Stripers
- Losing Streak Hits Five in 6-5 Defeat to Red Wings - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Kieboom's Two-Run Single Not Enough as 'Pigs Fall to Omaha - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Robert Wuhl Appearance Postponed Until Tomorrow Due to Travel Issues - Rochester Red Wings
- Nishida Leads the Knights to a 7-5 Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Gallagher Sharp, Offense Scores in Bunches in 11-3 Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Robert Wuhl Appearance Postponed Until Tomorrow Due to Travel Issues - Rochester Red Wings
- Worcester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- July 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 17, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 18 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Right-Handed Pitcher Khristian Curtis Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Thurman Thomas Meet-And-Greet Postponed Due to Injury - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.