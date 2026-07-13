Bats Suffer 7-2 Defeat to Omaha Heading into All-Star Break

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats slowed down on Sunday afternoon and suffered a 7-2 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats go into the All-Star break with a 47-43 record with a series win under their belt despite a slow offensive day.

Brandon Leibrandt (L, 4-4) took the bump to round out the series but couldn't limit Omaha as well as he did in his series-opening win. He tossed a scoreless first inning, but let up the first run of the game off an RBI double with two outs in the second. The Bats gave themselves a chance to respond on offense with runners on the corners and two outs, but a strikeout ended the frame.

The Bats tied the game up in the bottom of the third after Carlos Jorge notched his first hit with a single. Francisco Urbaez batted him around to third with a single of his own, and Benson brought him home on a fielder's choice ground out. However, Omaha got their lead right back in the next frame, bringing runs home on a sacrifice fly and a two-RBI double to take a 4-1 lead. Leibrandt's outing ended prematurely in the frame, and he gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work.

Sam Benschoter entered for Leibrandt and surrendered another run on an RBI single in the fifth. Louisville put two men on base with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but a Dominic Pitelli fly ball didn't quite have enough power on it to deal any damage to the Storm Chaser advantage. Luis Mey followed a scoreless sixth by gathering two outs in the seventh but loaded the bases in the process. Zach Maxwell shut the door down quickly, tossing a four-pitch strikeout to keep it at 5-1.

Will Benson broke the scoring drought with an RBI single in the seventh, but nothing else came from the plate from Louisville. Omaha added a pair of runs in the top of the ninth off of Connor Phillips, before Trevor Kuncl tossed one pitch to get out of the frame. The Bats were able to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but came up empty to take the loss.

Next Game: Friday, July 17, 8:07 p.m. E.T. at St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins)







International League Stories from July 12, 2026

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