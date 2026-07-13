RailRiders Outlast Buffalo in 10
Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
BUFFALO, NY - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre battled to the end to win 8-7 over Buffalo in ten innings. The RailRiders jumped out to a lead that the Bisons came back at to tie in the ninth. Jonathan Ornelas's three-run homer lifted them to their fourth win on the week.
Marco Luciano homered in the first inning to give the RailRiders an early 1-0 lead. They added another in the second when J.C. Escarra laced an RBI single to right field.
The Bisons got a pair in the bottom half. Three doubles from Buffalo made it 2-2.
SWB was back in action in the next frame. Luciano led off with a double and Yanquiel Fernández immediately singled him home.
In the fourth, the RailRiders took a 4-2 advantage. Jonathan Ornelas walked and Kenedy Corona pushed him into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. Spencer Jones knocked a run-scoring double to drive in Ornelas.
Fernández added his team-leading 18th home run of the season in the seventh.
Down to their final three outs, the Bisons plated three runs to keep the ballgame going. With the go-ahead run in scoring position, Zach Messinger stranded him on base to take it to extras.
In the tenth, Oswaldo Cabrera began on second base. After a wild pitch, he moved to third. Ernesto Martínez Jr. walked and was replaced by Duke Ellis who immediately stole second. Ornelas mashed his ninth home run of the season to plate them both for an 8-5 effort.
The home team did not go quietly one in the bottom half. Buffalo brought a pair but Carson Coleman (S, 3) entered to earn the final out of the game and left both the tying and go-ahead runners on the base paths.
The Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck worked 5.1 innings of work. He allowed just two earned runs on six hits while striking out a pair. Chris Kean finished out the sixth quietly. Messinger (6-1) took the win in relief while Brandon Little (7-1) suffered the loss.
The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Friday, July 17, to start a nine-game homestand. Find ticket and promotional information at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
11-6, 48-43
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