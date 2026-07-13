I-Cubs Fall to St. Paul in Series Finale 5-4

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (9-9, 39-51) fell to the St. Paul Saints (8-9, 50-41) 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.

Iowa scored first in the second inning on a solo home run from James Triantos. St. Paul scored two runs in the third inning and one run in the fourth inning to jump in front. The I-Cubs cut the Saints lead to one run on a solo home run from Moises Ballesteros in the fifth inning.

St. Paul pushed their lead back out after scoring one run in the seventh inning and one more run in the eighth inning.

Iowa scored two runs in the ninth inning on a two-run double by Owen Miller, but were unable to tie or win the game from there.

The Iowa Cubs are off until Friday for the All-Star Break, where they will begin a nine-game road trip against the Memphis Redbirds, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 12, 2026

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