Romero and WooSox Walk-Off Rochester, 6-5 in 10 Innings

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Mikey Romero of the Worcester Red Sox reacts after his walk-off single

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc) Mikey Romero of the Worcester Red Sox reacts after his walk-off single(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc)

Worcester, MA - Like their big brothers in Boston (and at almost the exact same time on Sunday afternoon), the Worcester Red Sox scored two runs in the 9th inning to tie their game and then a run in the 10th to win it on a memorable final day before the All-Star break for both the BoSox and WooSox. While Boston's comeback came in the top of the 9th and the top of the 10th in their 3-2 win at the Mets (to extend their 9-game winning streak under former WooSox manager Chad Tracy), Worcester's rally occurred in walk-off fashion at Polar Park as the WooSox stunned Rochester, 6-5 for their manager, Iggy Suarez.

After Rochester had rallied to overcome a 3-0 deficit with a run in the 7th and then two runs in both the 8th & 9th innings, Worcester showed their resilience by scoring twice in the bottom of the 9th to force extra innings.

The comeback began with a lead-off single from Mickey Gasper followed by a walk to Andrew Knizner. After a fielder's choice groundout by Allan Castro, Kristian Campbell hustled to beat out an infield single with Gasper scoring and Castro advancing to 3rd base on the subsequent throwing error by Rochester pitcher Luke Young. Max Ferguson was next and he lifted an RBI sac fly to right that knotted the game at 5-5.

Sam McWilliams (1-0), recently signed by the Red Sox out of the Mexican League, bounced back from a rough 9th inning (when he gave up 2 runs including the go-ahead solo HR to Riley Adams), to strand Rochester's automatic runner in the top of the 10th inning setting the stage for more WooSox heroics in the bottom of the frame.

After two quick outs and with automatic runner Tyler McDonough now at 3rd base, WooSox 3B Mikey Romero ripped a line shot into left field for the game-winning single giving the Sox their 4th walk-off of their season and their 14th win in their last at-bat of the game.

Worcester used seven pitchers in the game - all normally relievers - to hold the potent Rochester Red Wings in check for most of the day. For their sake, Rochester employed 8 different pitchers. No WooSox pitcher went more than 2-innings on Sunday as the Sox ultimately took 4 of 6 from the Red Wings at Polar Park this past week/weekend.

The WooSox struck first with a run in the bottom of the 1st inning on three straight singles from Nick Sogard (bunt), Romero, and Gasper (RBI). The Sox extended their lead in the 5th inning on a 2-out, 2-run double from Vinny Capra scoring Campbell (walk) & Ferguson (double).

Seth Martinez was the WooSox spot starter and went 2-innings allowing just 1 hit. Three Sox relievers followed with one hitless and scoreless inning apiece... Osvaldo Berrios, Alec Gamboa, and Tyler Uberstine taking the WooSox into the 7th inning with their 3-0 lead.

The WooSox and the entire International League join with all MLB teams to enjoy four straight off-days starting tomorrow (Monday) through this coming Thursday. Worcester will return to action after the break for a 3-game weekend series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from this Friday through Sunday (July 17-19).

The WooSox will be back at Polar Park to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami) for a 6-game series from July 21-26. Worcester has 30 home games remaining this season along with 27 road games.

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International League Stories from July 12, 2026

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