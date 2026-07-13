Saints Go into All-Star Break with a Win, Hang on for 5-4 Victory over I-Cubs
Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
DES MOINES, IA - At least they go into the All-Star break feeling good. The St. Paul Saints ended their four-game losing streak by hanging on to beat the Iowa Cubs 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.
With the Saints up 5-2 in the ninth, they needed to hang on, and it took a great throw from Kala'i Rosario to help in the win. With one out Brett Bateman singled to right-center. BJ Murray followed with a double to left-center putting runners at second and third. After a walk to Moises Ballesteros loaded the bases, Owen Miller came through with a two-run single to right, but Ballesteros was thrown out at third by Rosario. That proved huge as Trent Baker finished off the game by striking out Christian Bethancourt.
James Triantos got the I-Cubs on the board first with a leadoff homer in the second, his seventh of the season, making it 1-0.
With two outs and nobody on in the third, the Saints took the lead. Matt Wallner was hit in the helmet with a pitch, but stayed in the game. Aaron Sabato then singled to right, putting runners at first and second. Sabato finished 3-5 with a run. Orlando Arcia came through with a two-run double down the third base line giving the Saints a 2-1 lead.
Ben Ross led off the fourth with a walk, took second on a wild pitch, and scored on Ian Daugherty's single to left, his first Triple-A hit, pushing the Saints lead to 3-1.
Ballesteros got the I-Cubs to within a run with a one out solo homer to center, his first of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 3-2.
Kyler Fedko, in his second game back since being DFA'd, smoked a solo home run to left in the seventh, his 16th of the season, putting the Saints up 4-2. Fedko went 2-5 with a home run, RBI, and a run scored.
Ben Ross followed Fedko's lead in the eighth and drilled a one out solo homer to left-center, his eighth of the season, increasing the Saints lead to 5-2. Ross went 2-4 with a home run, RBI, and two runs scored
The Saints are off the next four days for the All-Star break and return to action on Friday night to take on the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) in game one of a four-game series at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. Both teams are TBA. The game can be seen on FOX9 Plus, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, all presented by Northland Ford Dealers.
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