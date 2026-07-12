Syracuse Mets vs. Norfolk Tides Cancelled Sunday Due to Wet Grounds
Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Norfolk, VA - Sunday's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Norfolk Tides has been cancelled due to wet grounds, due to a significant amount of rain overnight and continued wet field conditions today. The game will not be made up.
Following the All-Star Break, the Mets return home on Friday, July 17, for a three-game series against the Buffalo Bisons. On Friday, NBT Bank Stadium will celebrate First Responders Day, featuring a jersey giveaway, pregame ceremony, and postgame fireworks presented by IBEW. Tickets are available for purchase at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.
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