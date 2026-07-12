WooSox Game Information

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The game will be televised live on NESN+. Thank you.

JULY 12th ROCHESTER (8-9)/(53-37) at WORCESTER (8-9)/(44-44) 1:05 pm

Rochester Red Wings RHP Andry Lara (2-6, 5.97) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Seth Martinez (2-2, 5.98)

Wings to Go - The Worcester Red Sox face the Rochester Red Wings for the final time in 2026 when the clubs close out their 6-game series at Polar Park this afternoon at 1:05 pm. The WooSox - who lead this current set, 3 games to 2 - will not be too disappointed to see the Red Wings fly away until next year after today's series and season-series finale. Rochester leads the season-series 14 games to 7 with one game to go. The teams had two different scheduled games against each other cancelled due to rain. Today's finale - also the last game before the four-day All-Star break this Monday through Thursday - is live on NESN+ as well as on NASH 98.9 FM.

Ten-Pinned - After winning the first three games of this series, the WooSox have dropped the last two games giving up 10 runs in each. The Red Wings used 4 homers and 13 hits to roll yesterday, 10-3 after a 10-4 victory on Friday behind a 15-hit attack. Rochester has belted 12 HR in the first five games of this series and 37 HR in the 21 games of the season-series thus far. Worcester won each of the first three games including a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday, 5-4 and 10-2 along with an 8-7 victory on Thursday. The Sox - up 3 games to 2 in this current 6-game set - are 7-6-2 in their 15 series thus far...7 wins, 6 losses, and 2 splits.

You Never Know What You Are Going to See at Polar Park - This entertaining series has seen some rare baseball feats that fans don't often witness. During Wednesday's make-up doubleheader, the WooSox hit a grand slam (by Tyler McDonough) in their last at-bat to win Game 1 and then began Game 2 with a grand slam in the 1st inning (Brett Harris) to complete the sweep. On Thursday, the WooSox infield was able to turn their first-ever triple play at Polar Park (and the second triple play in WooSox history). With Rochester runners on 1st & 2nd base and on the move during a hit & run, Sox SS Nick Sogard made a leaping grab of a line drive and then tossed to second baseman Tyler McDonough to double up the lead runner who then threw to first baseman Mickey Gasper to complete the triple play. And on Friday night, Rochester third baseman Brady House hit for the cycle as the former 1st round draft pick of the Washington Nationals out of high school in Georgia (2021) tripled in the 1st-inning, doubled in the 3rd, homered in the 5th, and then singled off the Worcester Wall in rightfield leading off the 9th inning. Former WooSox and current Red Sox infielder Tsung-Che Cheng had the first cycle in WooSox history this past April 10th vs. Columbus at Polar Park.

What's Ahead - The WooSox and the entire International League join with all MLB teams to enjoy four straight off-days starting tomorrow (Monday) through this coming Thursday. Worcester will return to action after the break for a 3-game weekend series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from this Friday through Sunday (July 17-19). The WooSox will be back at Polar Park to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami) for a 6-game series from July 21-26. After today, Worcester will have 30 home games remaining this season along with 27 road games.

Even at Home and Away - The WooSox are 21-21 at home at Polar Park compared to 23-23 on the road.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Last 12 games (10-for-35, .286) with 3 2B, 3 RBI, 7 runs scored, and 11 walks. Vinny Capra Last 12 games has 10 runs scored. Has a .291 batting average in 39 road games (41-for-141) with a team-high 21 RBI on road. Allan Castro Last 17 games is hitting .300 (18-for-60) with 3 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI. In his last 30 games is batting .301 (37-for-123). Mickey Gasper Had his 11-game hitting streak snapped on Friday although he did walk 3 times in the game. So he has hit in 11 of his last 13 games (16-for-44, .364) with 5 HR, 11 RBI, and 13 runs. Tyler McDonough Has a 8-game hitting streak (11-for-23, .478) with 3 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 10 runs scored. Last 17 games is batting .365 (19-for-52) with 4 2B, 6 HR, 14 RBI. Mikey Romero Has hit in 4 of his last 5 games (6-for-22) with 2 HR & 9 RBI. In his last 23 games is hitting .287 (25-for-87) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR & 16 RBI. Braiden Ward Last 10 games is hitting .316 (12-for-38) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI and 13 runs scored. Has scored at least 1 run in 10 of his last 12 games for a total of 15 runs. Has reached base safely in 43 of his last 49 starts. Had 31 straight steals without being caught until 9th inning CS on June 24. Leads the league with 40 SB. Has been hit by pitch 21 times to lead the league. Those 21 HBP are a new modern day Boston Red Sox Triple-A record that was held by David Eckstein with 20 HBP in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .284 average at home in 31 games (31-for-109) w/ 26 SB. Joe La Sorsa In 6 relief appearances with WooSox has not allowed a run - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO - with 1 save. Wyatt Olds Last 16 relief appearances - 17 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 29 SO.

WooSox Promotions today at Polar Park

Sunday, 1:05 pm Wilyer Abreu Gold Glove Bobblehead Giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by Manny's Appliances; Wepa Day, presented by Modelo & La Mega 106.1 celebrating the Dominican Republic; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games - including the next homestand from July 7-12 vs. Rochester - are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from July 12, 2026

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