WooSox Lose on Friday at Polar Park

Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Worcester WooSox versus Red Wings at Polar Park

(Worcester Red Sox) Worcester WooSox versus Red Wings at Polar Park(Worcester Red Sox)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox saw their 4-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night when they were defeated by the Rochester Red Wings, 10-4 in front of Polar Park's 10th sellout crowd of the season (7,620).

Rochester third baseman Brady House hit for the cycle as the former 1st round draft pick of the Washington Nationals out of high school in Georgia (2021) tripled in the 1st -inning, doubled in the 3rd, homered in the 5th, and then singled off the Worcester Wall in rightfield leading off the 9th inning. Former WooSox and current Red Sox infielder Tsung-Che Cheng had the first cycle in WooSox history this past April 10th vs. Columbus at Polar Park.

The WooSox had won the first three games of the series and still lead the 6-game set, 3 games to 1 with two games remaining over the weekend.

Worcester took advantage of some early wildness by Rochester starter Luis Perales to score first in the bottom of the 1st. Perales, the former WooSox traded to Washington in the off-season for current Red Sox standout Jake Bennett, walked the first three batters he faced including lead-off man Braiden Ward. Ward would steal 2nd base (his league-leading 40th SB of the year) and move to 3rd base on a throwing error by the catcher, before eventually scoring on a wild pitch.

The Red Wings answered immediately with 2 runs in the 2nd inning keyed by doubles from Trey Lipscomb and Riley Adams and added to their lead in the 3rd on back-to-back doubles by Yohandy Morales and House.

Mickey Gasper (walk) and Allan Castro executed a double steal with Gasper coming home on the throw down to 2nd base to pull the WooSox to within 3-2 after 3-innings.

House, 23, who made Washington's Opening Day roster and hit .227 with 7 HR & 25 RBI in 44 games for the Nationals, continued his impressive night with a long solo HR (#6) in the 5th inning to go along with his triple in the 1st and double in the 3rd. His 9th inning single rattled off the Worcester Wall but House wisely stopped at first base to complete the rare cycle.

Both starters departed after 5-innings. Raymond Burgos (1-5) was the loser giving up 7 hits and 4 runs in his 5-inning outing while Perales, who improved to 3-4 with the win, allowed 4 hits and 2 unearned runs over his 5-inning stint.

Red-hot WooSox 2B Tyler McDonough, owner of an 8-game hitting streak, provided some late excitement for the crowd by drilling a 2-run HR (his 7th in just 25 games since coming up from Portland on June 4) in the 9th inning to make the final, 10-4.

Two other notes from the 9th inning...Ward was hit by a pitch for the 21st time this season breaking the Boston Red Sox modern day record for most HBP by a Triple-A player held by David Eckstein of the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2000. And WooSox catcher Mickey Gasper walked three times in the game but had his 11-game hitting streak snapped.

Despite the setback, the WooSox have still won 8 of their last 11 games and are now 8-8 in the second half and 44-43 overall on the season.

Game 5 of the 6-game series is Saturday at 4:05 pm at Polar Park. Worcester's starter is TBD while Rochester will send righty Chandler Champlain (5-3, 4.13) to the mound. The game will be televised live on NESN+ and air on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

It will be another busy Saturday in the park as the day will begin with a morning WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law (ages 7-14 with registration required). Several celebrations will take place before and during the game including Faith & Family Day, Southeast Asian Heritage Day, Workers Credit Union AR Day (play Woofster's Workers Reality), and it will be a Framingham Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser. The fun continues after the game with the always-popular Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game) and finally a Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game and weather permitting).

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International League Stories from July 10, 2026

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