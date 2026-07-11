Kjerstad Knocks Three Hits Friday, Syracuse Rallies on Home Runs

Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va --- The Norfolk Tides (4-11 | 32-58) fell to the Syracuse Mets (8-8 | 46-45), 3-2, in seven innings on Friday night at Harbor Park. The game started after a 2-hour, 50-minute delay, starting the game at 9:25 pm for a seven-inning contest.

The Tides were ahead first when Heston Kjerstad and Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit back-to-back doubles in the fourth. CES would later score on a wild pitch to go up 2-0. Kjerstad led the Tides with three hits on the night and extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Syracuse would come back, scoring two runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth to take the lead. The Mets hit two home runs in that span to put away the Tides and even the series at 2-2.







International League Stories from July 10, 2026

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