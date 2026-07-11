Game Notes July 10

Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (7-8, 37-50) vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (7-7, 49-39)

July 10 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Jaxon Wiggins (0-0, 5.63) vs. RHP Ty Langenberg (3-3, 4.91)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the St. Paul Saints are set to play the fourth of a six- game series at Principal Park today...Chicago's No. 3 prospect, right-hander Jaxon Wiggins is scheduled to make his third start for Iowa this season and first since April 4...right-hander and Iowa native Ty Langenberg will start for St. Paul.

WHOA THERE: The I-Cubs offense put together their best night of the season, defeating St. Paul 21-7...every I-Cub recorded a hit, including eight multi-hit games, highlighted by a five-hit night by Jonathon Long and two home runs and five RBI from Christian Bethancourt ...after being down 2-1 with two outs in the fourth inning, Bethancourt and Scott Kingery hit back-to- back home runs to start a six run explosion to end the inning...The offense scored five more runs across the sixth and seventh innings before exploding for nine runs in the eighth inning to blow the game wide open...left hander Josh Fleming pitched 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits in his I-Cubs debut.

THE OFFENSIVE: The Iowa Cubs set several new single game highs for runs (21), hits (24) and doubles (8)...the run and hit totals are the most the I-Cubs have had in a game since April 16, 2025, also against St. Paul (20 runs, 24 hits)...the nine-run eighth inning was the second most runs they have scored in an inning this season, trailing the most (11) on June 24 against Buffalo in the fifth inning...the I-Cubs have scored eight or more runs in an inning four times so far this season... Christian Bethancourt and Scott Kingery hit the third set of back-to-back home runs by Iowa this season, last done by Bethancourt and Casey Opitz on June 18 against Indianapolis.

JONNY LONG: Chicago's No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long went 5-for-5 last night with a walk, five runs scored, two doubles, a home run, and two RBI...it marked the first time in Long's professional career he has had a five hit game and the first time he has reached base six times in a single game in his career as well... the five hit performance was the first five hitperformance since Owen Cassie did so on July 22, 2025 against Louisville...he came up one hit short of tying the franchise record for most hits in a game (six), held by Jeff Small (June 1, 1990) and Tony LaRussa (June 18, 1976)...in his last 12 games, Long is batting .367 (18-for-49) with seven doubles, four home runs, and 15 RBI.

TRI: Chicago Cubs' No. 8 prospect James Triantos has hit safely in 19 of his last 22 games and is batting .368 (32-for-87) during that span...Tri ranks among International League leaders in hits (2nd) and batting average (5th) during the stretch... Triantos currently ranks among the International League leaders on the season in hits (T-3rd, 95) and doubles (T-4th, 20).

HOMETOWN KID: Brett Bateman went 3-for- 6 last night, now hitting .700 (7-for-10) in the series against St. Paul...against the Saints this season, Bateman is batting .480 (12-for-25) with five doubles, a home run, and three RBI...Brett went 4-for-4 Tuesday night, the first time he has recorded four hits in a game in his professional career...he reached base five times in a game for the second time this season, last doing so with three hits and two walks on June 27 versus Buffalo...Brett has reached base safely in 22 of his last 27 games, including a season high 11- game hitting streak from June 6-19...since June 1, Bateman is batting .343 (37-for-108) with nine doubles, one home run, 10 RBI and 20 walks... Brett had two doubles Tuesday night for the first time in his career...he currently ranks second in the IL in on-base percentage (.431) and seventh in walks (51).

MILLER TIME: I-Cubs infielder Owen Miller tallied two more hits last night, both of which went for doubles, giving him five doubles in the series...Miller hit three doubles on Wednesday,the first time an I-Cub has tallied three doubles in a game since Pete Crow-Armstrong on May 24, 2024...Miller currently has a season high ten game hitting streak, the fourth longest in the International League...in Owen's last 14 games, he is batting .450 (27-for-60) with 13 runs scored, nine doubles, three triples, two home runs and 17 RBI...in the month of July, Miller has a .455 batting average (15-for-33) with six doubles, one triple, and eight RBI...since June 14, Miller ranks among the International League leaders in triples (1st, 3), hits (2nd, 32), doubles (2nd, 11), total bases (4th, 55) and batting average (7th, .360).

BJ BALLIN': I-Cubs infielder BJ Murray is batting .403 (29-for-70) with two doubles, three triples, four home runs and ten RBI in his last 15 games...BJ has reached base in 24 straightgames, which is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the International League and the second-longest by an I-Cub this season, trailing Kevin AlcaÃÂntara's 35-game streak... Murray tallied his sixth triple of the season last Friday night, becoming the first Iowa Cub since John Andreoli (8) in 2017 to have at least six triples in a season...Murray currently leads the IL in batting average (.334), OPS (.985), hits (101), and triples (6).

CB: Christian Bethancourt hit two home runs last night, marking the second two home run game Bethancourt has notched this season, also doing so on April 2 at Louisville...Bethancourt also homered on Wednesday, marking the first time he has homered in back-to-back games since April 14-16, 2023 with Tampa Bay against Toronto.







International League Stories from July 10, 2026

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